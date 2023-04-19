Fairyland Marries Athena at W&M Theaters in Midsummer Wacky – W&M News

The modernization of William Shakespeares timeless plots continues with new twists, multiple actors portraying the same character and the use of the entire theater in William & Mary Theatres’ upcoming production.

of Shakespeare A Midsummer Night’s Dream will run from April 27-30 at the Kimball Theatre. Professor i Theater Laurie Wolf is directing with Cecilia Funk 24 serving as assistant director and Zach Townsley 23 as movement coordinator.

In addition to those in formal leadership roles, all students involved have worked together in partnership with Wolf to shape the direction of the shows.

It’s a big show, Wolf said. There are so many moving parts. I didn’t even realize it until we actually started making it and started breaking it down.

It’s really on par with a musical. You don’t have an orchestral pit or anything like that, but there are such distinct groups within the show and each scene is so intense. And they all eventually come together.

The interwoven plot of four story lines involves an arranged marriage between the Duke of Athens and his Amazonian bride, four young lovers, a cadre of fairies, and a group of merchants referred to as mechanics.

Wolf began thinking about different interpretations of the play while looking at elements of The Skriker, which was premiered by English playwright Caryl Churchill in 1994.

The Skriker is described as a shapeshifter and a sign of death, Wolf said. What Churchills plays is about what happens when we stop believing in the old ways. Because the skrikers are also listed as ancient and damaged. And there are all sorts of different fairies that come throughout the show.

It deals a lot with English fairy tales and things like that. That was my starting point because if I was looking at this world where the fairy world and Athena marry each other, what is going on in the government? How does this affect people? How does this affect the creatures in the forest?

Adding that the political aspect is only subtext, Wolf described where this show departs from tradition.

The character of Puck, one of the fairies, is played by three different actors to promote a sense of magic that Puck is everywhere. Each of them has different and distinct personalities.

Puck is such a force of chaos, said Emma Wilkie 25, who plays one of the Pucks. Having more than one Puck allows for more mischief and bits and pieces and an expansion of what it can mean to have fantastic energy and mayhem in a modern setting.

Another fairy, Peaseblossom, splits into two different and very unusual characters. All mechanics are played by women.

There’s a lot of fourth-wall breaking, Wolf said. They used the theater house a lot.

Much of the play is about communication and miscommunication, so a linguistic twist was added. Each of the mechanics, except Nick Bottom, speaks a different language.

It started because the guy I played as Peter Quince is Chinese, Wolf said. And Midsummers one of the few Shakespeare plays that has been translated into Chinese. And I thought it wouldn’t be interesting if everyone spoke a different language sometimes to each other, perfectly understanding each other, and Bottom is not. That’s how they were playing with him.

The play is set in an unnamed contemporary time period, laden with meta-theatrics and anachronisms, and undoubtedly influenced by several cast members currently taking the Queer Shakespeare course at English department, according to Wolf.

She has encouraged students to brainstorm ideas to form a collaborative final product. This was met with boundless enthusiasm and energy.

You never know with language how students are going to handle it, Wolf said. And it just sounds like conversation, which is great. They really take it on board and are bringing the humor out of it. Trials are a riot. There are so many laughs going on.

Although magic is, of course, present, it is not the most important aspect of these fairies, according to Wilkie.

While I appreciate Midsummer being done in the traditional fantasy way, sometimes we need reminders that even in our modern times and everyday life, there is levity, Wilkie said. Life is full of possibilities and surprises. And while a trio of fairies and their king might not mess things up and make things right again in real life, funny little things happen every day. We just have to laugh at them.

Jennifer L. Williams, Communication Specialist