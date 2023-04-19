Can the international community stop the fighting in Sudan? | Conflict news

Intense fighting is taking place in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary force for a fifth day, despite calls from Arab, African and international stakeholders to stop the violence and engage in dialogue.

The Rapid Support Force (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti Dagalo, and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) initially said on Tuesday that they had agreed to a one-day ceasefire, but it quickly collapsed. A ceasefire brokered by the United Nations on Sunday to allow aid and rescue was also broken.

The generals leading the two forces, Hemedti and SAF Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, de facto president since the departure of his former ally, strongman President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, have increasingly taken the war them in the residential areas of Khartoum and elsewhere. leading to at least 270 deaths.

Observers are becoming increasingly concerned about the possible consequences of this protracted conflict.

The situation in Sudan is a major regional security challenge for the Horn of Africa, Ovigwe Eguegu, policy analyst at Development Reimagined, told Al Jazeera.

Considering the risks of full-scale civil war and associated problems such as refugees, there are also serious concerns that this could become a flashpoint for major power politics due to the dependence of the Sudanese Army and the RSF on foreign powers for finance and weapon. .

The United States has been coordinating with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Sudan, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking to both Hemedt and al-Burhan, urging restraint.

Anna Jacobs, a senior analyst at the Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera that at this point, regional and international actors are trying to stop the fighting.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been close to Hemedt recently after he sent his soldiers to fight with the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. But they are likely to pursue a neutral role, at least for now.

The two Arab countries, Jacobs said, will continue to work with the US and UK through the so-called Quad, made up of the four countries, as other regional and international actors work through Greater Friends of Sudan, which includes the region. and western countries.

Meanwhile, regional power Egypt, which is trying to defend its interests in a dispute over a large dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, has deep ties to the Sudanese military.

The two militaries regularly conduct war games, including this month when they conducted joint naval exercises in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have significant influence with Sudan’s various military and paramilitary groups and can use that influence to push for de-escalation and stop the fighting, Jacobs said.

Meanwhile, leaders of several African countries have said they plan to visit Sudan, but it remains unclear if and when that will be possible as fighting continues and the airport remains a focus for the warring parties.

Eguegu believes that African Union (AU) mediation would be best in this situation, especially as it would avoid any perception of bias on the part of individual mediators.

For example, he added, the RSF is unlikely to accept an Egyptian mediation. At this point, AU is the best option. The effort will be within the Tripartite Mechanism [AU-UN-IGAD] according to yesterday’s communiqué of the urgent session of the Peace and Security Council of the AU.

Al-Burhan has said that the current situation is not suitable for the arrival of presidents from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) of the African bloc of eight countries.

Further east, Russia and China have joined calls for restraint and an end to the fighting.

Russia had increasingly strengthened its foothold in Sudan during al-Bashir’s decades-long rule, and at one point had even reached an initial agreement to build a naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast.

The United States and European powers had competed with Russia for influence in Sudan after al-Bashir’s departure, as Moscow sought to use Sudan as its gateway to Africa, while also reaping economic benefits.

The Wagner Group, the powerful Russian mercenary organization that has gained increasing visibility after fighting in the Ukraine war, has been active in Sudan for years.

It is unclear whether its soldiers are currently fighting in Sudan, but the group has developed close ties with the RSF over the years, particularly over the mining and transportation of gold, a resource Sudan has in abundance.

Therefore, both Washington and Moscow appear invested in ending the fighting in Sudan, but the US may simultaneously work to block Russia from strengthening its influence in the midst of the conflict.

Existential threats

The warring generals do not appear interested in mediation or a lasting ceasefire at the moment, Cameron Hudson, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera. He therefore believes that it is unlikely that any power will make significant progress in securing peace.

The parties are not concerned about the consequences of their actions, Hudson told Al Jazeera. They are interested in their survival and maintaining their power. In such a situation, when the threats they face seem existential, it makes it hard to imagine what a compromise would look like.

Jacobs Crisis Groups agreed that local dynamics that are the main drivers of conflict would complicate the situation.

International and regional actors can push for de-escalation and a cessation of hostilities, but it is unclear if and when that pressure will lead to positive results, she said.

On the other hand, Hudson said that the US is also concerned about the various interests of the countries of the region and how they can affect the situation.

There is a real risk that neighboring states may get involved to help secure an outcome that suits their interests. This is what Washington is trying to avoid now.

Regardless of how successful current efforts prove, some in Sudan have criticized the impact of mediation efforts so far and how a repeated emphasis by international stakeholders on a rapid move toward civilian-led rule, but in a process overseen by military actors has led the country to its current position.

All these statements by US, EU and Gulf officials condemning the violence in Sudan without any acknowledgment of how their mediation efforts have directly led us to this point, tweeted Nisrin Elamin, an associate professor at the University of Toronto, who is currently stranded in Khartoum. her little one.