The UN says India will be the world’s most populous nation by mid-2023

NEW DELHI (AP) India is on track to overtake China by mid-2023 as the world’s most populous nation, United Nations data said Wednesday, raising questions about whether a new Indian population in Will the boom drive economic growth for years to come or will it become a liability.

While India’s 254 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 are the largest in the world, China is struggling with an aging population and stagnant population growth. This has fueled expectations that demographic changes could pave the way for India to become an economic and global heavyweight.

India’s young citizens can drive the country’s economic growth for years to come, but it can just as easily become a problem if they are not adequately employed. Economists have warned that even though India’s economy is among the fastest growing as its population grows, unemployment has also increased.

Tech giant Apple, among other companies, hopes to turn India into a potential manufacturing hub while shifting some manufacturing out of China, where wages are rising as the working-age population shrinks.

The UN report said India will have about 2.9 million more people than China by the middle of this year. According to UN projections, India will have about 1.4286 billion people versus mainland China’s 1.4257 billion at that time. Demographers say that population data limits make it impossible to calculate an exact date; India has not made a record since 2011.

China has had the world’s largest population since 1950, the year the UN began releasing population data. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and together they account for more than a third of the world’s 8 billion people.

Not long ago, India was not expected to become more populous until the end of this decade. But time has been accelerated by a decline in China’s fertility rate, with families having fewer children.

In contrast, India has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate and has seen a decline in infant mortality over the past three decades. However, the country’s fertility rate has fallen steadily, from over five births per woman in 1960 to just over two in 2020, according to World Bank data.

The country’s population has quadrupled since independence 76 years ago. As India looks set to become the world’s largest country, it is facing the growing threat of climate change deep inequalities between its urban and rural populations economic inequalities between men and women and a growing religious divide .

In a survey of 1,007 Indians conducted by the UN in connection with the report, 63% of respondents said economic issues were their top concern when thinking about population change, followed by concerns about the environment, health and human rights. to man.

The findings of the Indian survey suggest that the anxieties of the population have penetrated a large section of the general public. However, the population numbers should not cause anxiety or create alarm, Andrea Wojnar, the United Nations Population Fund representative for India, said in a statement. She added that they should be seen as a symbol of progress and development if individual rights and choices are upheld.

Many are eyeing India’s growing working-age population to give it a demographic dividend, or the potential for economic growth as the country’s young population eclipses its share of aging seniors. their work. It is what helped China cement its place as a global power.

So far, we have not been able to exploit our demographic dividend adequately. While the working-age population has grown significantly, employment has not, said Mahesh Vyas, director of the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy. He added that the country has struggled to create additional jobs in the past six years, with the number of jobs stagnating at 405 million.

India has had a phenomenal transformation from a poor nation in 1947 to an emerging global power whose $3 trillion economy is the third largest in Asia. It is a major exporter of things like software and vaccines, and millions have been lifted out of poverty into a growing, aspirational middle class as its high-skilled sectors have grown.

But also unemployment. According to CMIE statistics from 2022, only 40% of Indians of working age are employed.

Poonam Muttreja, head of the Population Foundation of India, agreed, saying the country needs to plan better for its youth.

This large population will need a large investment in skills to take advantage of the opportunities that will be created in the economy to participate in work. But we must create even more jobs for them, she said, adding that investments were also needed in education.

China responded to the news of the UN report on Wednesday with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying the country’s demographic dividend depends not only on quantity but also on quality.

Population is important, so is talent… China’s demographic dividend has not disappeared, the talent dividend is happening and the development momentum remains strong, Wang said at a conference.