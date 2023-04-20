All you need to know about Shoalhavens Youth Week







Skateboarding, photography, music and art will be on the bucket list for young people to celebrate Shoalhaven Youth Week from April 20 to 30. “Youth Week is an opportunity for young people across the Shoalhaven to share ideas, take part in live events, celebrate their contribution to the community and have fun,” said Mayor Amanda Findley. “Council is proud to support Youth Week events hosted by local organizations that recognize and celebrate the city’s young people,” Cr Findley said. Project Point A festival that aims to bring the local community to Sanctuary Point Skate Park for a fun and interactive day. Fun activities include: Totem Skate School workshops, local musicians, free sausage sizzle, leg compression and photo booth. Street art consultants will lead a virtual reality activity contributing local ideas to the theme of the skate park’s upcoming mural. When: Friday, April 21, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m

Where: Sanctuary Point Skatepark, Centaur Ave, Sanctuary Point.

Find out more and Totem skate workshop bookings via the Point Project event website. Photography workshop First Nations photographer Talesha Farrell is holding a FREE photography workshop for anyone ages 15-25. The workshop encourages participants to explore new possibilities with photography and includes a tour of the Jerrinja Balaang exhibition. The exhibition includes photographs from a group of talented indigenous artists. When: Saturday 22 April, 14:00 – 16:00

Where: Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, 12 Berry Street, Nowra

Find out more and book your place via the Talesha Farrell Photography Workshop Events website. The night is the Youth Festival The key word for the festival is Face, an Illawarra-based Indigenous songwriter and winner of the Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous initiative. Aodhan will be supported by south coast musicians Toruadh and Monday Lane. Headspace Nowra has organized young local entrepreneurs to host a market and sell their wares at the festival. There will be jewelry, clothing, photography, art, candles and food. When: Saturday 29 April, 12:00 – 20:00

Where: Dunn Lewis Centre, 141 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla

Learn more via the Night is Young event page.

