Guatemalan women’s organization strengthens capacity to curb domestic violence and support survivors





In Guatemala, four women were determined to address domestic violence in their community. This is a global issue that is also personal to them. As social workers and psychologists, Ligia Maritza Marroqun Meja, Karen Elizabeth Castillo Prez, Liz Alejandra Marroqun Meja and Karen Magdalena Miche Prez often found themselves called upon for support by friends, sisters and neighbors who were victims. It got them thinking about how many other victims they could help. In 2018, women launched Women who improve lives (MMV), which translates to Women Improving Lives. Together, they committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence. Violence against women is universal. That violence often happens in our homes, but we may not recognize it as violence. That is why it is so important for us to educate ourselves about domestic violence before we try to help others, said Ligia, co-founder and executive director of MMVs. Ligia leads the multidisciplinary team of organizations that provide comprehensive support to survivors. She remains good friends with two Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCV) who worked with the organization before the pandemic. When MMV was looking for additional support, Ligia instinctively turned to Peace Corps staff in Guatemala. At that time, the volunteers would not return to serve in Guatemala for several months. Post staff recommended that the organization participate in Virtual Service. The organization would work virtually with an RPCV who would donate time each week to complete a list of identified tasks. The MMV team spends quality time outside of work.

[MMV] has a capable team, but because of everyone’s workload, it can be difficult to complete some projects, Ligia said. Enter Briony Bri Seoane, who served in El Salvador from 2002 to 2005. Bri and her MMV counterparts began the virtual collaboration by developing a detailed three-year strategic plan. This strategic plan was key to their next task: identifying potential funders. Having a well-developed strategic plan enabled MMV to apply for and receive funding that the organization would otherwise not have been eligible for. For example, they are now implementing a project with USAID funds. Virtual work has helped us reach new areas and learn how to communicate effectively online. In some ways it was a challenge, but it also helped us share [our work] in new ways, said Karen, MMV program manager. Karen manages the training program for local children and adults. These trainings aim to increase the capacities of individuals in the areas that are considered protective against domestic violence; they include human rights, self-care and personal money management. The virtual engagement ended last January and the MMV team agrees that participating in the Virtual Service was beneficial. We were grateful for Bri’s help, especially since she wakes up early and works late to accommodate her full-time job and family commitments. In addition to completing project tasks, we have learned things we did not expect, such as incorporating e-commerce and developing a website, said Ligia. Ligia and the team would like to continue its partnership with the Peace Corps. In fact, MMV has begun the process of seeking a Volunteer in person to support their important work in women’s economic empowerment. The Peace Corps is proud to partner with community changemakers like the women at MMV.

