Why did the Vikings disappear from Greenland?

For several centuries, Viking settlers made a living in Greenland, tending pastures, hunting seas and building stone buildings that still stand today. However, sometime in the 15th century, their civilization collapsed and all the Vikings either died or fled. Although researchers have collected numerous clues to their extinction, including rising sea levels, drought, a cooling climate, disease, environmental degradation, conflicts with the Inuit and economic disruption, no one yet knows exactly what happened.

A continuous Viking presence in Greenland first dates from around 985 AD, when, according to medieval Icelandic sagas, Eric the Red landed there at the head of a large fleet (after being temporarily banished from Iceland for killing two men in a quarrel neighborhood). Covered by a large sheet of ice, much of Greenland named by Erik in a perhaps disingenuous attempt to lure more settlers was uninhabitable.

However, where lush meadows existed, mostly within sheltered fjords, the Vikings (also known as Norse) established two outposts: an Eastern Settlement at the southern end of the island and a smaller Western Settlement about 240 miles away. In addition to raising goats, sheep, and some cows, the Norwegians hunted seals, caribou, walruses, and other game, and built houses and churches out of adobe and stone.

Eventually, the Eastern Settlement grew to include about 500 farm sites clustered around 12 major churches, explains Marisa Borregxhinea graduate student in earth and planetary sciences at Harvard University, and lead author of a April 2023 Gazette in the collapse of the Vikings. It was quite a thriving settlement for a while, says Borreggine.

Even so, the settlements were never very populous. Researchers once thought that, at their peak, about 5,000 Norwegians inhabited Greenland, but more recent assessments have halved this figure.

In any case, the civilization was in decline by the late 1300s, when the Western Settlement apparently turned a blind eye. The Eastern Settlement lasted a little longer, as indicated by a scribe-recorded wedding taking place there in 1408. But by about 1450, archaeological evidence suggests that they had all either died or sailed away.

Their fate remained unknown outside Greenland until 1721, when arriving missionaries found no Vikings, only their ruins. Since then, researchers have pondered their mysterious demise, which, similar to the Mayan or Anasazi collapse, has fueled a host of theories.

The climate shifts to the Little Ice Age

Climate, for one thing, is likely to play a role. At first, the Norwegians occupied Greenland during the so-called Medieval Warm Period, when pasture lands would have been in relative abundance. The conditions were really favorable, says Borreggine.

Around 1250, however, the onset of the Little Ice Age supposedly reduced hay production, to the detriment of the Vikings’ livestock. Colder temperatures would also have blocked the surrounding seas with ice and exacerbated storms, making it more difficult to ship sea ivory, their main export, or receive imports of iron tools and weapons, lest mentioned food.

Less demand for ivory

Around the same time, the European market for sea ivory collapsed, replaced in part by higher quality elephant ivory from Africa. Suddenly, the Norwegians had little of value to trade with continental Europe, a particular blow since the search for more seas, after the disappearance of Iceland’s sea populationit may have been what brought them to Greenland in the first place.

In the old days, we used to think it had to do with some arctic farmers who were into sea hunting, says Thomas H. McGovern, a professor of anthropology at Hunter College in New York City, who has studied Norse Greenland for nearly half a century. But this is only about backwards. These were commercial sea hunters who subsisted on agriculture.

McGovern points out that they risked weekly sailing trips across treacherous seas to reach their sea-hunting grounds, even during the growing season of their farms.

The Black Death isolates the Scandinavians

Already struggling to maintain ties with mainland Europe, the Black Death of the mid-1300s sealed their isolation. It is not known whether the plague reached Greenland, but it certainly devastated the Norwegian benefactors in Norway, which, as McGovern notes, essentially collapsed as a country.

Norway is their main connection, McGovern says, and the port of Bergen is where Greenland ships come and go.

Economically disrupted and with a worsening climate, Norway may have suffered further from the self-inflicted wound of environmental degradation. Some researchers have claimed that overgrazing led to soil erosion and that deforestation of Greenland’s sparse trees hindered their ability to repair or build ships or burn firewood.

Clash with the Inuit?

Meanwhile, the arrival of the Inuit from Canada around 1200 AD presented another challenge. Old Norse texts mention several skirmishes between Inuit and Vikings, and Norse artifacts have been found on Inuit sites. However, it remains entirely uncertain to what extent the Inuit contributed to the death of the Vikings.

“I imagine there probably would have been a number of interactions, but the ones we actually have data on were all hostile,” McGovern says.

Whether in battle or not, the Inuit ended up displacing both the Norwegians and the Dorsets, a distinct indigenous group believed to have first arrived in Greenland around 800 BC.

HISTORY Vault: The Lost Colony of Roanoke In 1590, Roanokethe first English settlers in the New World were found to be missing. The only clues: five buried chests and the word “Croatian,” a nearby Native American village, carved into a pillar. Archaeologists seek answers.

Sea level rise and drought

Recent research has added two more possible pieces to the Norwegian puzzle: persistent droughtwhich would have destroyed the production of grass and sea ​​level rise up to 10 feet, which, as Borreggines newspaper explains, would have flooded tens of square kilometers, including much of the productive farmland near the fjords.

It is larger than the entire area covered Bryce Canyon National Park, says Borreggin about the floods. It’s a lot of land. In fact, Borreggines’ team determined that the medieval sea-level rise in Greenland significantly exceeded the 20th-century global average.

Overall, the many pressures the Norwegians faced eventually reached a tipping point, Borreggine says, although it’s hard to know the relative importance of each factor.

Previously, many researchers believed that the Scandinavians stubbornly failed to adapt to their deteriorating circumstances. As new evidence has emerged, however, the more simplistic theory is no longer in vogue. In 2012, for example, a study found that Norwegian eating habits changed over time and that, by the 14th century, seafood made up up to 80 percent of their diets, mostly in the form of seal meat.

We haven’t got it all figured out, but we’ve come a long way, McGovern says of the Norwegian extinction. He adds that our own society might want to hear some of the lessons the Norwegians learned the hard way, especially about, say, climate change and sea level rise. As McGovern points out, you can do a lot of things right and still die.