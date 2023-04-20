Missouri S&T – News & Events – Missouri S&T materials science student joins ASM International board





A Ph.D. student studying materials science and engineering at Missouri S&T was recently named a student member of the ASM Internationals board of trustees. Kingsley Amatanweze, a Ph.D. student at Missouri S&T, was recently named a student board member of the ASM International board of trustees. My interest in serving on this board began after attending some of ASM Internationals excellent conferences and events, says Kingsley Amatanweze, from Mgbowo, Nigeria. It is an honor to be selected and I look forward to being a voice for my fellow students and colleagues in the material sciences. ASM International is a professional association for engineers and materials scientists. Formerly known as the American Society for Metals. The organization’s website description notes that as the world’s largest and most established materials information society, ASM connects you to a global network of peers and provides access to trusted materials information through reference content, data and research, educational courses and international events. According to the website, serving on this board allows students to actively shape the future of the organization by attending meetings and working on projects to support the field. Student board members also network with leading professionals and gain leadership skills that will be useful throughout their careers. With his new platform, Amatanweze says he hopes to share knowledge from his S&T colleagues and his colleagues from other schools with the board, and he aims to encourage material science students to get more involved with ASM as well. International. As a member of the student board, I hope to come up with ideas to increase student interest in the organization statewide and for even more Missouri S&T students to participate in the organization and take advantage of its resources, says Amatanweze. To learn more about Missouri S&T’s materials science and engineering programs, visit mse.mst.edu. About Missouri S&T Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,000 students. Part of the University of Missouri’s four-campus system and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 fields of study and is among the nation’s top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

