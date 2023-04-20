The world could face record temperatures in 2023 as El Nino returns





BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) – The world could break a new average temperature record in 2023 or 2024, driven by climate change and the predicted return of the El Nino weather phenomenon, climate scientists say. Climate models suggest that after three years of the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which generally lowers global temperatures slightly, the world will experience a return to El Nino, the warmer counterpart, later this year. During El Nino, winds blowing from the west along the equator slow down and warm water is pushed eastward, creating warmer ocean surface temperatures. “El Nino is normally associated with record-breaking temperatures globally. Whether this will happen in 2023 or 2024 remains to be seen, but I think it’s more likely than not,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus Climate EU. Change the service. Climate models suggest a return to El Nino conditions at the end of the boreal summer and the possibility of a strong El Nino developing toward the end of the year, Buontempo said. The world’s hottest year on record so far was 2016, which coincided with a strong El Nino – although climate change has fueled extreme temperatures even in years without the phenomenon. The last eight years were the eight hottest years on record globally – reflecting the long-term warming trend driven by greenhouse gas emissions. Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute, said El Nino-driven temperatures could exacerbate the impacts of climate change that countries are already experiencing – including severe heatwaves, drought and wildfires. “If El Nio develops, there is a good chance that 2023 will be even hotter than 2016, given that the world has continued to warm as people continue to burn fossil fuels,” Otto said. EU Copernicus scientists published a report on Thursday assessing the climate extremes the world experienced last year, the fifth warmest year on record. Europe experienced its hottest summer on record in 2022, while extreme rain fueled by climate change caused catastrophic flooding in Pakistan and in February, Antarctic sea ice levels hit a record low. The world’s average global temperature is now 1.2C higher than in pre-industrial times, Copernicus said. Despite most of the world’s major emitters pledging to eventually reduce their net emissions to zero, global CO2 emissions last year continued to rise. Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Deepa Babington Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

