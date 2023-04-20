Celebrating Youth Week in NSW with the bumper festival





NSW Youth Week is set to skyrocket in the Tweed this year with the inaugural Murbah Youth Festival taking place in Knox Park next week. The free community event starts at 10am on Saturday 29 April at Knox Park, Murwillumbah and is part of NSW Youth Week which is celebrated across the state from 20 to 30 April. A group of young people from the Murwillumbah Youth Action Group have helped organize the festival behind the scenes. The team worked tirelessly on many aspects of the event, from choosing activities to designing posters and social media marketing. The festival will have a chill-out area and a wellness area, a creative section with art, spoken word and poetry opportunities, a ‘Have Your Say’ tent and physical activities such as giant Jenga and bubble football. The festival will also highlight a range of local talent with a Battle of the Bands competition and a talent search. The Creative Youth Market, a central element of the festival, will allow you to buy handicrafts made by young people from across the Tweed. Also participating in NSW Youth Week is the Murwillumbah Learning Community, who are running a comedy workshop for their students. The contestants will continue to perform in their comedy show. Tweed River High School held their Youth Week activities ahead of the April school holidays – they celebrated with a full week of theme days, competitions and activities, as well as a big breakfast organized by their students and staff SRC. Community Development Council Youth and Social Planning Officer Amanda Micallef said NSW Youth Week was important to young people in the community. “Youth Week highlights the importance of including young people’s perspectives in the conversation, especially when it comes to them,” Ms Micallef said. “We know that community connection and participation is so important to young people to enable them to feel a sense of belonging. The week’s events are a way to open up the platform to young people and let them celebrate events that have been instrumental in their creation.” NSW Youth Week is an annual event celebrating young people aged 12-24 across the state. It aims to promote the contributions, achievements and well-being of young people in the community. The theme for this year’s NSW Youth Week, as determined by the NSW Youth Advisory Council, is Connect. Take part. Celebrate. The Murbah Youth Fest will take place from 10am – 3pm on Saturday 29th April at Knox Park, Murwillumbah next to the skate park. The festival is part of the Murwillumbah Youth Action Project, funded by a Department of Justice Communities and Opportunities grant. Youth Week events at Tweed River High School and Murwillumbah Learning Community are proudly funded by the NSW Government and Tweed Shire Council. For more information on NSW Youth Week 2023 visit nsw.gov.au/nsw-youth-week-2023.

