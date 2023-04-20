International
Great Lakes: France appreciates the support offered by the UN to the region (…)
Mr. President,
I thank the special envoy and the Chairman of the Peacebuilding Commission for their briefings.
I would like to emphasize three points: the role of regional mechanisms, the humanitarian situation and the role of the European Union.
First of all, regional peace mechanisms must be implemented and supported, including the Addis Ababa Framework Agreement, which was signed ten years ago.
Armed groups continue to attack the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although the situation around Goma remains volatile, there are some signs of improvement. We encourage all parties to stay on the path of de-escalation and peace.
France recalls three key principles of the Framework Agreement for the region: not supporting armed groups, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring states, and not harboring or providing protection to individuals accused of international crimes. These principles and all commitments of the Framework Agreement must be respected by all parties. The upcoming Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism should give new impetus in this direction, alongside the efforts undertaken within the Nairobi and Luanda processes.
France appreciates the support provided by the United Nations for regional peace processes. MONUSCO and the Special Envoy should support the verification mechanisms, especially the one put in place by Angola. The needs of these mechanisms must be clarified. The establishment of a Joint Office for Verification Mechanisms will help ensure synergy and coherence in the work of these mechanisms.
UN support should continue to prepare for the fourth round of inter-Congolese consultations under the Nairobi process. Mr Special Envoy, you mentioned your support for the Contact Group on non-military measures aimed at the repatriation of ex-combatants of non-Congolese armed groups: this is important.
Second, we must respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation and address the root causes of the conflict.
Millions of people, especially women and children, are in need of humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian access must be ensured and the safety of humanitarian personnel guaranteed.
France has supported the European Union’s airlift to Goma since last March, bringing 140 tons of medical and food supplies. In accordance with the commitments of President Emmanuel Macron, France is offering humanitarian aid worth 34 million euros in 2023.
France welcomes the progress made in implementing the Kinshasa Declaration on Enhancing Judicial Cooperation. It is necessary to protect human rights and fight against impunity. Efforts to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence must be intensified.
France condemns the looting of natural resources in the region, which fuels the activities of armed groups. The Great Lakes States and their partners must combat trafficking and work together to improve value chains.
Third, the European Union will remain a committed partner in the Great Lakes region.
Last February, the EU adopted a renewed strategy for the region. This strategy has three objectives: peace, sustainable management of natural resources and regional integration. The European Union will also use sanctions if necessary.
Among other elements of European commitment, I would also like to mention the “Global Gateway” strategy, which aims to strengthen the interconnections between electricity networks and efforts to increase the supply of renewable energy. President Emmanuel Macron and Commissioners Urpilainen and Breton demonstrated their commitment by attending the Euro-Congolese Economic Forum in Kinshasa on 4 March.
The European strategy is in line with the United Nations Strategy for the Great Lakes region, which France supports.
Thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/great-lakes-france-commends-the-support-provided-by-the-un-to-regional-peace
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- St. Thomas Winnacunet Dover hockey teams raise money for cancer research
- Syracuse Fashion Week celebrates style and fashion in central New York.
- Middlebury, Tenure, Digital Learning, Sarah Lohnes Watulak
- Great Lakes: France appreciates the support offered by the UN to the region (…)
- Watch out for side effects of allergy medications
- USGS-FEMA’s new economic risk update report fr
- A US arms race with Russia and China could spiral out of control
- “Buddha’s teachings offer a solution to world problems”
- Britain warns China not to threaten foreigners on British soil
- Russia Releases First Space Movie, Beating Hollywood Project
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday 20 April
- Google Maps captures Street View car-bicycle collision