Great Lakes: France appreciates the support offered by the UN to the region (…)

Mr. President,

I thank the special envoy and the Chairman of the Peacebuilding Commission for their briefings.

I would like to emphasize three points: the role of regional mechanisms, the humanitarian situation and the role of the European Union.

First of all, regional peace mechanisms must be implemented and supported, including the Addis Ababa Framework Agreement, which was signed ten years ago.

Armed groups continue to attack the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although the situation around Goma remains volatile, there are some signs of improvement. We encourage all parties to stay on the path of de-escalation and peace.

France recalls three key principles of the Framework Agreement for the region: not supporting armed groups, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring states, and not harboring or providing protection to individuals accused of international crimes. These principles and all commitments of the Framework Agreement must be respected by all parties. The upcoming Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism should give new impetus in this direction, alongside the efforts undertaken within the Nairobi and Luanda processes.

France appreciates the support provided by the United Nations for regional peace processes. MONUSCO and the Special Envoy should support the verification mechanisms, especially the one put in place by Angola. The needs of these mechanisms must be clarified. The establishment of a Joint Office for Verification Mechanisms will help ensure synergy and coherence in the work of these mechanisms.

UN support should continue to prepare for the fourth round of inter-Congolese consultations under the Nairobi process. Mr Special Envoy, you mentioned your support for the Contact Group on non-military measures aimed at the repatriation of ex-combatants of non-Congolese armed groups: this is important.

Second, we must respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation and address the root causes of the conflict.

Millions of people, especially women and children, are in need of humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian access must be ensured and the safety of humanitarian personnel guaranteed.

France has supported the European Union’s airlift to Goma since last March, bringing 140 tons of medical and food supplies. In accordance with the commitments of President Emmanuel Macron, France is offering humanitarian aid worth 34 million euros in 2023.

France welcomes the progress made in implementing the Kinshasa Declaration on Enhancing Judicial Cooperation. It is necessary to protect human rights and fight against impunity. Efforts to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence must be intensified.

France condemns the looting of natural resources in the region, which fuels the activities of armed groups. The Great Lakes States and their partners must combat trafficking and work together to improve value chains.

Third, the European Union will remain a committed partner in the Great Lakes region.

Last February, the EU adopted a renewed strategy for the region. This strategy has three objectives: peace, sustainable management of natural resources and regional integration. The European Union will also use sanctions if necessary.

Among other elements of European commitment, I would also like to mention the “Global Gateway” strategy, which aims to strengthen the interconnections between electricity networks and efforts to increase the supply of renewable energy. President Emmanuel Macron and Commissioners Urpilainen and Breton demonstrated their commitment by attending the Euro-Congolese Economic Forum in Kinshasa on 4 March.

The European strategy is in line with the United Nations Strategy for the Great Lakes region, which France supports.

Thank you.