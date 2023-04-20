Russian spy ships suspected of gathering intelligence in Nordic waters, investigation reveals





CNN

–



Russia has a fleet of suspected spy ships operating in Nordic waters as part of a program to potentially sabotage submarine cables and wind farms in the region, according to a joint investigation by the public broadcasters of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

broadcasters used data analysis, intercepted radio communications and intelligence sources to show how around 50 boats had been gathering intelligence for the past 10 years, using underwater surveillance equipment to map out prime locations for potential sabotage, Norway’s NRK and SVT reported Swedes.

Russian ships have sailed past military training areas, important oil and gas fields, small airports, deep-water piers and important strategic centers for the Norwegian Armed Forces, according to NRK. The investigation also said that Russian ships appear suddenly after NATO exercises. Norway and Denmark are founding members of NATO, while Finland joined earlier this month to Moscow’s displeasure, and Sweden is looking to follow suit.

One vessel at the center of the investigation, the Admiral Vladimirsky, is officially used for underwater research expeditions but is reportedly a Russian spy ship. The transmitters tracked the ship’s movements and found that it had traveled for a month in Nordic waters with its transmitter turned off to remain hidden, sailing near wind farms as well as the Swedish Armed Forces’ maritime training areas, it reported SVT.

As a TV crew from Danish public broadcaster DR approached the ship in the sea between Sweden and Denmark, a masked man came on deck, who appeared to be wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle, with the incident caught on camera .

The investigation also said that the Russian fishing vessel Taurus, which shipped fish to Norway between 2015 and 2022, has appeared in unusual places, heading for military firing ranges and near military bases where all maritime traffic is prohibited. In one case, it appears that Demi had stopped fishing and gone straight to the town of Lesund, passing by a large NATO exercise in the Trndelag region, NRK reported.

Russia on Wednesday denied the allegations in the report, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing them as baseless when asked for comment by CNN.

We see it very clearly now. Russia says cooperation with the West is over, now it’s confrontation, the head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service, Nils Andreas Stensnes, told NRK in response to the report.

The Norwegian Intelligence Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The investigation comes after Dutch intelligence officials warned that Russia had tried to gain intelligence to prepare for possible sabotage of critical infrastructure in their North Sea area.

A couple of months ago we saw that Russian ships, a Russian ship, wanted to enter the area where the Dutch wind farms are located in the North Sea in order to see how the command and control structure of these wind farms works. young. , Jan Swillens, head of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), told reporters. So that was a threat. It was the first time we saw a Russian ship enter the area of ​​the windmill farms to scout them.

Royal Norwegian Naval Academy researcher Stle Ulriksen, who has been helping with the investigation, told NRK that he believes there could be more than 50 Russian spy ships in Nordic waters. We are talking about a very large system. Quite a large fleet. In total, we are talking about several hundred, he was quoted as saying.

The first of several reports will air Wednesday on DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland.

Diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Helsinki have increased following Finland’s accession to the alliance. The country shed its long-standing position of neutrality to become a NATO member as domestic support for joining the alliance grew following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The admission marked a major change in the security landscape in northeastern Europe, adding about 1,300 kilometers (830 miles) to the alliance’s border with Russia.

At the time, Moscow warned that further NATO expansion would not bring more stability to Europe and said it would increase forces near Finland if the alliance sent any troops or equipment to the new member state.