International
Russian spy ships suspected of gathering intelligence in Nordic waters, investigation reveals
CNN
–
Russia has a fleet of suspected spy ships operating in Nordic waters as part of a program to potentially sabotage submarine cables and wind farms in the region, according to a joint investigation by the public broadcasters of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
broadcasters used data analysis, intercepted radio communications and intelligence sources to show how around 50 boats had been gathering intelligence for the past 10 years, using underwater surveillance equipment to map out prime locations for potential sabotage, Norway’s NRK and SVT reported Swedes.
Russian ships have sailed past military training areas, important oil and gas fields, small airports, deep-water piers and important strategic centers for the Norwegian Armed Forces, according to NRK. The investigation also said that Russian ships appear suddenly after NATO exercises. Norway and Denmark are founding members of NATO, while Finland joined earlier this month to Moscow’s displeasure, and Sweden is looking to follow suit.
One vessel at the center of the investigation, the Admiral Vladimirsky, is officially used for underwater research expeditions but is reportedly a Russian spy ship. The transmitters tracked the ship’s movements and found that it had traveled for a month in Nordic waters with its transmitter turned off to remain hidden, sailing near wind farms as well as the Swedish Armed Forces’ maritime training areas, it reported SVT.
As a TV crew from Danish public broadcaster DR approached the ship in the sea between Sweden and Denmark, a masked man came on deck, who appeared to be wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle, with the incident caught on camera .
The investigation also said that the Russian fishing vessel Taurus, which shipped fish to Norway between 2015 and 2022, has appeared in unusual places, heading for military firing ranges and near military bases where all maritime traffic is prohibited. In one case, it appears that Demi had stopped fishing and gone straight to the town of Lesund, passing by a large NATO exercise in the Trndelag region, NRK reported.
Russia on Wednesday denied the allegations in the report, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing them as baseless when asked for comment by CNN.
We see it very clearly now. Russia says cooperation with the West is over, now it’s confrontation, the head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service, Nils Andreas Stensnes, told NRK in response to the report.
The Norwegian Intelligence Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
The investigation comes after Dutch intelligence officials warned that Russia had tried to gain intelligence to prepare for possible sabotage of critical infrastructure in their North Sea area.
A couple of months ago we saw that Russian ships, a Russian ship, wanted to enter the area where the Dutch wind farms are located in the North Sea in order to see how the command and control structure of these wind farms works. young. , Jan Swillens, head of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), told reporters. So that was a threat. It was the first time we saw a Russian ship enter the area of the windmill farms to scout them.
Royal Norwegian Naval Academy researcher Stle Ulriksen, who has been helping with the investigation, told NRK that he believes there could be more than 50 Russian spy ships in Nordic waters. We are talking about a very large system. Quite a large fleet. In total, we are talking about several hundred, he was quoted as saying.
The first of several reports will air Wednesday on DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland.
Diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Helsinki have increased following Finland’s accession to the alliance. The country shed its long-standing position of neutrality to become a NATO member as domestic support for joining the alliance grew following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The admission marked a major change in the security landscape in northeastern Europe, adding about 1,300 kilometers (830 miles) to the alliance’s border with Russia.
At the time, Moscow warned that further NATO expansion would not bring more stability to Europe and said it would increase forces near Finland if the alliance sent any troops or equipment to the new member state.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/19/europe/russia-spy-ships-nordic-waters-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian spy ships suspected of gathering intelligence in Nordic waters, investigation reveals
- Rare solar eclipse thrills crowds in remote Australia. #Briefs #SolarEclipse #BBCAnews
- Monkeypox could return this summer, experts warn
- Federal judge destroys Alvin Bragg’s ‘tirade’ against Donald Trump in ruling
- Turks flock to the old bazaar to throw away their liras
- Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra, dies; Bollywood celebrities cry
- St. Thomas Winnacunet Dover hockey teams raise money for cancer research
- Syracuse Fashion Week celebrates style and fashion in central New York.
- Middlebury, Tenure, Digital Learning, Sarah Lohnes Watulak
- Great Lakes: France appreciates the support offered by the UN to the region (…)
- Watch out for side effects of allergy medications
- USGS-FEMA’s new economic risk update report fr