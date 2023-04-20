



If you’re planning a royal themed party in Tunbridge Wells, what better way to do it than to host your own Coronation Party? With a little creativity, you can transform your space into a royal palace and celebrate in style. Here’s how to host your Tunbridge Wells Coronation Party: Create the atmosphere: To set the tone for your coronation party, start by decorating your space with a red carpet, banners, balloons and other royal-looking decorations. You can also add some classic British touches, such as Consider playing classical music in the background to really set the scene.

Struggling with your stem, follow this connection for an easy-to-use template. Or if you need some cheap and easy decorating ideas, follow along this connection. Dress the part: The most important thing after setting the scene is to dress like Royalty! Encourage your guests to come dressed in elegant gowns with royal hats, fascinators and other accessories. You can also decorate the tables with elegant centerpieces, such as a crown or a scepter or other royal regalia.

Here is how to make a real show cork wreath or you can mix it with a wild crown? Serving food and drinks with a royal theme: No coronation celebration is complete without a royal celebration. Consider serving traditional British food such as bangers and mash, popcorn with clotted cream and jam, or a classic Victoria sponge cake. You can also serve drinks, such as Pimms or gin and tonics, fit for a queen.

Find some recipes approved by the Kingdom here. Add some fun: To add to the festivities, consider playing some royal-themed games like ‘Pin the Crown on the Monarch’ or ‘Royal Bingo’. You can also set up a photo booth area with props like crowns or feather boas where guests can take party selfies to share on social media.

There are some great ideas for games and activities here. Hosting your own coronation party in Tunbridge Wells is not only a fun way to celebrate the royal history of Royal Tunbridge Wells, but also a great excuse to get together with friends and family. So why not start planning your Coronation Party today? With a little effort, you can create a royal good time that all your guests will enjoy. Celebrating our history and local businesses Royal Tunbridge Wells is proud to be one of only four towns in the UK to be given the ‘Royal’ prefix. To celebrate the occasion, businesses in the town and wider Tunbridge Wells district have stocked up on festive bunting and bunting, memorabilia and festive items! Read the Visit Tunbridge Wells article here for inspiration. Or why not join the city in one Proper royal weekend celebration or browse Visit the Tunbridge Wells events calendar for celebrations throughout the municipality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tunbridgewells.gov.uk/news/2023/april/how-to-throw-a-coronation-party-fit-for-a-king The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

