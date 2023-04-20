Shots are reported at the SMF garage; Officials say the gunman is dead

Shooting reported at Sacramento International Airport parking garage; gunman dead Updated: 12:03 PDT April 20, 2023



START WITH THE LATEST NEWS. YOU: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US AT 10:00. THAT NEWS AT SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE A GUN OPENS FIRE NEAR TERMINAL A. THIS IS WHAT YOU ARE WATCHING. SOME PASSENGERS AND STAFF MUST BE ACCOMMODATED IN PLACE. LAW ENFORCEMENT IS STILL OUT. JUST MOMENTS EARLIER, THE SACRAMENTO SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS HE WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE A VEHICLE, APPARENTLY FROM A SELF-INFECTED WOUND. A VERY SCARING SITUATION AT SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. THE AIRPORT TERMINAL HAS BEEN FULLY RE-OPENED, AND THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES. ANDREA: JUST A FEW MINUTES AGO THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS CONFIRMING WITH KCRA 3 IT WAS AN ADULT MALE. WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGE ON THIS SITUATION NOW, AND HOW IT’S AFFECTING PASSENGERS. RIGHT NOW, WE WANT TO GO TO KCRA THREES LEE ANNE DENYER, LIVE AT THE AIRPORT TONIGHT. LEE ANNE, WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED? LEE ANNE: As you mentioned, a SHERIFF’S OFFICE SPEAKER SPOKE WITHIN THE LAST MINUTES OF THE DAY. WE LEARNED MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED AT SMF. A CALLER SAID IT STARTED AROUND 8:30 TONIGHT WHEN SOMEONE CALLED 911 AND SAID THEY HAD FRIDAY. DEPUTY WORKING AT THE AIRPORT WAS ABLE TO GET TO THE VEHICLE QUICKLY TO SAY THE PERSON WAS DRIVING VERY FAST. A SHERIFF’S OFFICE SPOKESMAN SAYS THE PERSON INSIDE THE VEHICLE FIRED TWO SHOTS. YOU MUST SIGN THE DOG INSIDE THE VEHICLE. No deputies were injured. WE LEARN A MAN DIES FROM WHAT MUST BE A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. WE DON’T KNOW WHO THE PERSON WAS. I KNOW IT IS A 53 YEAR OLD. THE BIGGEST FROM THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS THE CONCERN AT THIS POINT HAS BEEN DISCOVERED. ALL THAT IS HERE AT THIS POINT IS OKAY. THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE KNEW WHAT A SCARY SITUATION THIS WAS AND HOW MUCH WORSE IT COULD HAVE BEEN. THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THIS IS STILL AN ACTIVE SITUATION. WAITING AREA RIGHT AT THE AIRPORT, THIS IS STILL AN ACTIVE SCENE. BELOW, YOU CAN VISUALIZE WHERE THIS IS HAPPENING. THE BIGGEST POINT AT THIS POINT IN THE EVENING IS THE PARKING GARAGE WHERE THIS HAPPENED IS STILL CLOSED. THEY ARE COLLECTING EVIDENCE. A 53-YEAR-OLD MAN DIED IN THE PARKING STRUCTURE, ACCORDING TO THE SHERIFF. THERE ARE STILL MANY QUESTIONS AND WHAT WE DON’T KNOW BUT THIS IS THE BEGINNING SO FAR. AT SMF, LEE ANNE DENYER, KCRA 3 NEWS. ANDREA: THANK YOU SO MUCH. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE COMING BACK FROM THE AIRPORT AND WILL SEE ALL THESE PARKING STRUCTURES. WE WANT TO GO TO KCRA 3S MELANIE WINGO NOW. SHE’S LIVE AT THE AIRPORT TONIGHT TOO. MELANIE, HOW DOES THIS AFFECT TRAVELERS? MELANIE: IT LOOKS LIKE YOUR AVERAGE WEDNESDAY TO NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF WEDNESDAY NIGHT. WE ARE IN TERMINAL A. I WANT TO GIVE THE LOCATION. THIS IS THE BAGGAGE CLAIM AREA. WHEN WE FOUND OUR WAY HERE TO TERMINAL A, THE BAGGAGE CLAIM PACKED UP AND TO ME IT SHOULD BE A HIGHER VOLUME OF THE BAGGAGE CLAIM CROWD THAN YOU’D PROBABLY SEE NORMALLY AT ALL NO. WHAT TRAVELERS HAVE TOLD US THAT AFFECTS THIS CLOSED AT THE AIRPORT IS WHEN THEY WERE GETTING OFF THEIR FLIGHTS THEY WERE MEETED BY TSA PERSONNEL B. GOOD AIRPORT SECURITY GOOD AIRPORT SECURITY DEPARTURE REMOVED FROM THE AIRPORT BECAUSE, AS THOSE PEOPLE WERE CARED FOR, THERE WAS A SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO THEIR SAFETY. AND FOR THEIR SAFETY, THEY ARE GUARDING INSIDE THE AIRPORT. THIS EVENING I SPOKE WITH A PASSENGER WHO TOLD US THAT THEY WERE BETTER TO KEEP BECAUSE THEY REALIZED IT WAS FOR THEIR SAFETY. >> MY HEART IS BREAKING. YOU JUST DON’T FORECAST HIM COMING ON THE TRIP AND YOU DON’T WANT TO HEAR THESE WORDS NOW IN THIS ATMOSPHERE. A VERY SETTING FEELING. >> A SECURITY GUARD CAME AND SAID THERE WAS SHERIFF ACTIVITY IN THE GARAGE WITH A POSSIBLE GUN, WHOM I WAS THANKFUL FOR KEEPING US SAFE. MELANIE: THIS WAS THE UNDERSTANDING AMONG THE TRAVELERS WE TALK TO. WE’VE TALKED TO SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO ARE WAITING FOR THEIR UBERS WHEN IT’S A MINUTES BEFORE THEY CROSS THE STREET TO THE WAITING AREAS WHERE THEY’RE GOING TO GET TAXIS AND SUCH THINGS. THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO KNOW IS PEOPLE COMING TO THE AIRPORT TO GET ON FLIGHTS TONIGHT, REDEYE FLIGHTS ARE AFFECTED AND THAT AFFECTS PEOPLE GETTING OFF THE LIGHT. IF IT BROKE DOWN SOMEWHERE AT THE AIRPORT IN THE EVENING, THERE IS A CHANCE THAT THE PERSON WILL BE LATE. AT THIS POINT IT APPEARS THAT EVERYTHING IS CHRIST NORMAL AND THAT THE FLIGHTS THIS SUMMER WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH ANY KIND OF RELEASES. I ALSO HAD THE SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SPEAKER AS HE HAS MOVED INTO THEIR OFFICE. THEY ARE PREPARING A STATEMENT AS DESCRIBED TO ME ON THE WAY IN. EXPECT TO RECEIVE THAT STATEMENT FROM THE AIRPORT WITHIN THE NEXT MINUTE. AS LONG AS WE DO IT, WE WILL BE SURE TO HAVE A TIME. REPORTING LIVE ON SMF, MELANIE WINGO, KCRA 3 NEWS. ANDREA: SO SCARY FOR THOSE TRAVELERS. THANKS FOR THE UPDATE. STAY WITH US ONLINE AND ONLINE AS WE WORK TO GET THE LATEST