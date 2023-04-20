Shots are reported at the SMF garage; Officials say the gunman is dead
A shooting was reported in a parking garage at Sacramento International Airport, officials said. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said a 911 caller just after 8:30 p.m. told dispatchers he was in danger in his vehicle, parked in a parking garage near Terminal A. As deputies tried to speak with him, Gandhi said the caller fired two shots while he was still inside his vehicle. Deputies retreated after the shooting and called for a SWAT team. When they then approached the vehicle, they found the 53-year-old dead inside. Watch the full interview below No shots were fired at anyone, including the officers, Gandhi said. Shooting was held in the parking garage throughout. It is not known whether the man working at the airport was a traveler, Gandhi said. The garage where the shooting took place remains closed while deputies investigate. Gandhi said the safety of passengers and staff was of the utmost importance as they tried to communicate with the man in distress. “We have an influx of people coming from all over the world,” he said. “Our main concern is for their safety, containing that situation as much as we can, which the airport deputies did a wonderful job.” An SMF spokesperson said traffic from Terminal A is being diverted. Traffic from Terminal B is not affected. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest. If you or someone you know needs help, you can talk to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can chat online here.
This is a developing story.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can talk to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can online chat here.
