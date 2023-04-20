What impact did lowering the benefit cap have?

Lowering the benefit cap led to small increases in employment, taking out exempt benefits and moving homes, but the vast majority of those affected did not respond in any of these ways.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published today. new evidence on the impact of the profit margin. First introduced a decade ago, the policy limits the total amount some working-age families can receive in benefits. Affecting those with the highest benefit entitlements, it mainly affects families with children and/or high rents. Exemptions apply to those receiving certain benefits (eg disability benefits) and to many households who have had someone earning over a certain amount within the last 9 months. The new research examines the impacts of lowering the limit between November 2016 and January 2017.

Consistent with previous evidence on the effects of inserting original plugs, a new report based on quantitative analysis of the DWP’s own data shows that the benefit cap has caused some individuals to move into paid work, move home or onto a benefit that exempts them from the cap. However, most of those affected by the cap do not respond in either of these ways. So it’s no surprise to see, in a companion report based on survey evidence, that other impacts include spending cuts, more bill arrears and borrowing from friends or family.

The cap was originally set at 26,000 a year (or 18,200 for single adults without dependent children) in 2013 by the coalition government. In 2014, the Department for Work and Pensions carried out a quantitative ASSESSMENT of the cap impact, which IFS researchers peer-reviewed. Between November 2016 and January 2017 the limit was reduced to 20,000 outside London (13,400 for single adults without children) and to 23,000 in London (15,410). The impact of this reform has been assessed by the DWP, building on their previous research, and again we have provided peer review and advice on the methods used. It is worth considering that the reform in question was completed more than six years ago, the publication of the report was significantly delayed, compared to the originally stated goal. to be published in spring 2019 and that the most recent change in the limit has actually been a rise in inflation of 10.1% this month (the first nominal increase in its lifetime).

The level of the cap, plus exemptions from it, means that the overall fiscal consequences are small. The last Statistics are from November 2022 and show that around 112,000 households were subject to the cap in that month, up from around 60,000 just after the cap was cut (and 20,000 before the cap was cut). In November, most affected households contained children, and about half of affected households had a child age 5 or older. And despite London now having a higher cap, around half of households with the cap are in London or the South East. On average, those on disability see their benefits cut by around £50 a week (meaning the policy has the direct impact of reducing benefit spending by less than £300m a year). But the impacts on households are skewed: almost 1,000 households saw their monthly Universal Credit price cut by 1,000 or more in November as a result of the benefit cap.

Identifying the causal effects of policies is rarely easy, but the DWP has carried out careful econometric analysis which allows conclusions to be drawn about possible effects. In particular, the study tracked outcomes 12 months after households were hit by the lower limit and looked at whether lowering the limit had increased the chances of being in paid work, or receiving an exempt benefit, or moving house, in that time. point 12 months. She finds:

Movements in paid work . The analysis estimates that of 100 households affected by the benefit cap cut, we would expect 18 to be in paid work 12 months later (as determined by receipt of Working Tax Credit, which exempts households from the cap) even without any politics. change. The effect of reducing the benefit limit was to increase this limit by 5. This effect, although significant in all groups, was found to be stronger for those whose benefit income was reduced the most (ie those already subject to the initial limit) and for those with preschool children. It is possible that part of the effect comes from adults who were already in paid work but not claiming Working Tax Credit now claiming their entitlement or increasing their working hours to qualify. This impact of lowering the benefit cap will come on top of the impact of capping, which the previous DWP report also estimated would increase movements into paid work by around 5 percentage points.

As is typical, then, changing benefit entitlements cause households to respond in different ways. However, the above numbers mean that around 90% of individuals subject to the cap do not respond by moving into paid work, moving to an exempt benefit or moving house. As we pointed out at the time, exactly the same could be said of the findings from the DWP’s 2014 assessment of the initial benefit cap. To help, the DWP has also published a separate STUDY based on surveys conducted by the National Center for Social Research (NatCen), which shed light on some of the other ways that households have adapted to what is in many cases a significant loss of income. This suggests that cutting back on spending, running up bill arrears and borrowing from friends or family were not uncommon responses.

As mentioned, this all refers to the impacts of the benefit cap reduction more than six years ago. This month, we actually saw the first cash increase in the benefits cap: for those outside London it is now set at 22,020 (14,753 for single adults without dependent children) while in London it is now set at 25,323 (16,967) . The fact that it has been increased in line with the 10.1% rise in most other working age benefits is welcome, as if we are going to have a benefit cap it should at least by default be increased in line with the cash value of the benefits for which it applies. Findings in the DWP report published today suggest that allowing the real value of the ceiling to fall, as it has been doing, is likely to result in a small number of other households moving into paid work, claiming an exempt benefit or moving the house as they were dragged within the border field each year. More than anything else, however, it was resulting in additional year-on-year cuts in the real value of some households’ incomes. This year, for the first time since the introduction of the benefit cap, this has not happened. The value of the benefits is a political choice, but then it should be chosen, rather than determined by unknown future inflation rates. Raising money to the limit this year accomplishes that, at least for one year.