Daher’s TBM 960 makes its European air show debut





The Daher TBM 960 single turboprop is making its public European debut this week at Aero Friedrichshafen, Europe’s largest general aviation exhibition. Purchased by a private customer, the aircraft on display this week at the show in Germany features the French airliner’s new Sirocco paint scheme. Daher has so far delivered more than 60 TBM 960s since delivering the first a year ago. While most have gone to North American customers, the model has also been delivered to operators in France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK. The TBM 960 is powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-66XT engine, which drives a five-blade Hartzell compound propeller. Both the motor and propeller are connected to a dual-digital motor and electronic propeller control system, which allows for more precise settings. At the OEM recommended cruise speed of 308 knots, the airplane’s fuel consumption is only 57 gallons per hour, a 10 percent savings compared to consumption at the maximum cruise setting. “The TBM 960 has surpassed all previous sales records, confirming the digital power capabilities of this latest high-end member of our TBM 900 series family,” said Daher Aircraft Division Senior Vice President Nicolas Chabbert. “Owners and operators give it high marks for its superior piloting experience, high level of safety and increased cockpit comfort, as well as increased efficiency and durability.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2023-04-19/dahers-tbm-960-makes-european-airshow-debut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos