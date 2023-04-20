International
Landscape gardener prosecuted for littering near Dorchester
Today (Thursday, April 20), Dorset Councils Waste Enforcement and Legal teams have successfully prosecuted another piece of heavy machinery.
David Barney, 37, of Wiltshire Road in Salisbury, was found guilty of tip fly land, earthworks and green waste on land at the former Askers Hotel near Dorchester without environmental permission, contrary to section 33(1)(a) of the Environment Protection Act 1990.
On Monday 22nd March 2021, Dorset Council’s Waste Enforcement Team received a tip fly report from a member of the public about an incident they had seen the day before, and an officer immediately headed to Askers’ location.
While traveling westbound along the A35, the officer saw a light blue Ford Transit pick-up traveling in the opposite direction matching the vehicle description in the report. Upon arrival at the site, the officer found multiple loads with fly tip loss.
Shortly after leaving, the officer passed the same Transit pickup truck parked on a minor turn nearby. Suspecting that flying machines was currently active in the area, the officer returned to Askers’ location moments later, where he saw the vehicle with the rear load raised and the last part of a load of dirt sliding out.
Upon approaching the driver, the individual introduced himself as Dave and stated that he leases the site from the owner and had permission to deposit soil there, but he refused to give his full name and address before the officer left.
Upon further investigation, the Waste Enforcement Officer determined that no one had permission from the landowners to deposit the waste at the Askers site and there was no environmental permit or waste exemption. A subsequent investigation with Dorset Police confirmed that the registered keeper of the vehicle was Mr. Barney.
The officer then checked public register of waste hauler license holderswho confirmed that such a license was held in the name of a landscape garden company called DB Landscapes at the same address.
On Thursday, April 15, the officer attended the home address of Mr. Barneys to serve him with the request to be interviewed a few weeks later. Mr. Barney did not appear for the interview and did not give any reason for his non-participation. On May 12, the team released Mr. Barney a Fixed Penalty Notice for the offense of unauthorized waste disposal, requiring payment of 400 within 14 days, or 200 if paid within 10 days.
Despite a final reminder letter being sent to the defendant in early June, no payment has been received to date. As a result, the Council took Mr. Barney in court. He was found guilty in absentia, arrested and then brought to Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on 7 March 2023.
On Thursday, April 20, at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court, Mr. Barney was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid community work and ordered to pay full costs of £5,590 plus a £95 victim surcharge.
Cllr. Laura Beddow, Dorset Council’s portfolio holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services, said:
Once again, through the excellent efforts of our Waste Enforcement and Legal teams, we have secured another successful prosecution against a Dorset flying machines. On behalf of the people of Dorset, I want to thank everyone involved in bringing this case to court.
The fact that the defendant operated under the guise of a legitimate landscaping business clearly shows that their illegal activities were motivated by profit, to avoid the costs of transporting and disposing of waste. It seems we caught them in the act, yet they tried to ignore the consequences of their actions.
When we hire someone to carry out work on your behalf that will produce some sort of waste, we would strongly encourage everyone to ask how the waste will be disposed of and make sure you get the right paperwork, including an invoice or invoice for waste found including their contact details.
You can find more information about how to prevent fly tipping on Dorset Council’s SCRAP website.
