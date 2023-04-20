Digi International Announces 2023 Green Tech Customer Innovation Award Winners





The awards highlight customer initiatives and products that promote sustainability, best environmental practices and carbon reduction through the use of innovative green technology HOPKINS, Minn., (April 20, 2023) — Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, is pleased to announce the winners of its Customer Innovation Awards of Green Technology 2023. Now in its third year, the awards recognize and celebrate products and customer initiatives that design or use green technology innovations to promote sustainability, carbon reduction and environmental best practices. Digi’s solutions have been instrumental in enabling each awardee to create and implement technologies that promote environmental stewardship. These technologies include advances for smarter cities, improved water management and the development of greener vehicle technologies. Each of the award-winning companies has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in creating environmentally friendly and environmentally safe applications. For the 2023 Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards, Digi has selected the following customers as recipients, spanning six categories: “We extend our warmest congratulations to the outstanding winners of our 2023 Green Tech Awards,” said Digi International President and CEO Ron Konezny. “Through their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, these innovators are making a difference. Their dedication to reducing our environmental impact through the use of green technology is truly remarkable, and we are proud to honor and celebrate their achievements. We We look forward to continuing to work with them and others to further promote environmentally friendly and environmentally safe solutions that support a healthy planet.” For more information about Digi’s Green Tech initiative, visit our Green Tech page. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII ) is the leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and grow. For more information, visit the Digi website at www.digi.com. Media contact:

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

[email protected]

949.307.5908

