Government launches new cyber security measures to tackle ever-growing threats





All government departments and a select number of long-standing bodies to review their cyber security under new, tougher measures.

The new cyber security regime, known as GovAssure, will be led by the Government Security Group, part of the Cabinet Office.

GovAssure provides a key part of the Government’s Cyber ​​Security Strategy by improving cyber resilience and helping government organizations protect against growing hostile cyber threats. The new cyber security measures will increase the UK’s cyber resilience and protect UK governments’ core IT functions from ever-increasing threats. Under the new rules, all central government departments will review their cyber health every year through new, stronger criteria. Known as GovAssure, the new cyber security scheme will be led by the Cabinet Office’s Government Security Group (GSG), with input from the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC). GovAssure was announced by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, in a speech at CyberUK in Belfast. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden said: Cyber ​​threats are growing, which is why we are committed to overhauling our defenses to better protect the government from attack. Today’s enhanced cyber security will harden government systems, which run vital services to the public, from attack. It will also improve the sustainability of the country; a key part of our recent Integrated Review Refresh. GovAssure introduces a number of changes to the way government protects itself from cyber threats. This includes: Using NCSC’s Cyber ​​Assessment Framework (CAF) to review the security measures that all government departments have in place. The framework includes measures such as setting indicators of good practice for managing security risk and protecting against a cyber attack and is designed to make critical national services resilient to attacks.

Departments will also be evaluated by third parties to increase standardization and validate results.

Centralized cybersecurity policy and guidelines to help government organizations identify best practices. In January 2022, the UK government launched the first Government Cyber ​​Security Strategy (GCSS) which set out the significant challenges facing government security and a clear vision for improving resilience. Today’s announcement delivers a key part of the strategy’s goal of significantly fortifying government systems against cyberattacks. Head of Government Security, Vincent Devine said: This is a transformational change in government cyber security. GovAssure will give us much greater visibility into the common cybersecurity challenges facing government. It will set clear expectations for departments, empower hard-working cybersecurity professionals to make the case for security change and investment, and be a powerful tool for security protection. Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber ​​Security Center said: We are committed to ensuring that the UK continues to be a leading global online nation, which is why we have supported the development of the Cyber ​​Assessment Framework to improve the security of our most critical information systems. Government adoption of the Cyber ​​Assessment Framework through GovAssure will significantly improve resilience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-launches-new-cyber-security-measures-to-tackle-ever-growing-threats–2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos