International
Funding was announced to help developing countries stop using harmful climate gases
- 4 million dedicated to phasing out the use of chemicals found in refrigeration and cold supply chains
- The funding will support climate-friendly technologies in developing countries that help reduce food and vaccine waste, as well as increase agricultural productivity
- Announcement made as a delegation of scientists visit London for talks and attend Reception No 10
Developing countries will receive 4 million to reduce emissions of harmful hydrofluorocarbons created by aging air conditioning units, refrigeration units and cold supply chains, the government announced today (20 April).
Hydrofluorocarbons are industrial chemicals used primarily for cooling and refrigeration. They are among the fastest growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, and when emitted have a global warming potential thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide.
The funding will help deliver an African Center of Excellence for Sustainable Refrigeration and Cold Chain based in Kigali, Rwanda, which provides training for farmers, healthcare workers and technicians to adopt more climate-friendly refrigeration and energy efficiency.
In addition to reducing emissions, developing countries will be better placed to store food and medicine more efficiently with the use of more efficient technologies. These will also help improve agricultural productivity and reduce poverty, as for many crops up to 40% of harvested produce is lost before it can be sold.
The Environment Secretary made the announcement as she welcomes a delegation of climate scientists from the UN’s Montreal Protocol Assessment Panels to a reception at 10 Downing Street later today.
The scientists will discuss the next steps of the Montreal Protocol, designed to protect the earth’s ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of harmful ozone-depleting substances and then extended to cover hydrofluorocarbons through the Kigali Amendment.
The UK is a global leader in the fight against climate change, an integral part of the Protocol agreement and is leading the world in the ambition to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius through our presidency of COP26 and leadership at COP15 put nature at the heart of treatment. the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.
Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey said:
The UN Montreal Protocol has played a vital role in protecting our ozone layer from harmful substances that destroy it and, as a global leader in the fight against climate change, I am delighted to be able to welcome the scientists leading the charge about it in Downing Street.
This funding will help developing countries play their part in tackling climate change and communities around the world by storing food and medicine more efficiently – as well as supporting farmers to increase their productivity.
Alongside improvements in the efficiency of refrigeration equipment, the UK’s early action on hydrofluorocarbons under the Montreal Protocol could avoid up to a degree of warming by the end of the century. The UK continues to reduce its consumption of hydrofluorocarbons at a faster rate than required under the Kigali Amendment to the UN Montreal Protocol – since 2015 levels have been reduced by 55% and by 2030 this will be decreased by 79% according to the existing legislation.
On top of today’s announcement, a further 1.2 million is being allocated to the development of a roadmap and virtual modeling tools to help developing countries pilot the techniques before they are implemented, enabling them to decide on the most efficient and cost-effective approach effective for more stable cooling.
The UK is a global leader in supporting efforts to halt the decline of nature and restore the natural world, with UK leadership helping to deliver an ambitious new global deal for nature to protect 30% of the earth and our ocean by 2030 at the UN Nature Summit. COP15 in December.
Through UK programs such as the Darwin Initiative, the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund and the Biodiversity Landscape Fund, the UK is supporting developing countries around the world to restore habitats, tackle the animal trade illegal wildlife and to deal with the drivers of habitat loss that put the environment at risk.
Professor Toby Peters, Professor of Cold Economics at the University of Birmingham and Heriot-Watt University, and who leads the UK Universities collaboration supporting work in Africa and India, said:
Consistent and even cooling and the cold chain are now more than ever critical infrastructure in a warming world. This program for the first time offers in an integrated approach that includes field training and support for subsistence farmers and their communities, financeable business models and the network of qualified engineers needed to support the installation and maintenance of the equipment. This work is supported by the evidence strategies required to increase investment in the development of sustainable cold chain and community cooling.
