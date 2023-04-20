International
Biden pushes major countries to step up climate efforts
President Joe Biden called on world leaders on Thursday to step up their efforts to fight climate change, weeks after a United Nations panel warned that time is running out for the world to avoid the worst effects of a dying planet. it warms up.
What you need to know
- President Joe Biden called on world leaders Thursday to step up their efforts to fight climate change
- The US is hosting the virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which includes senior officials from about 20 countries, the European Commission and the UN
- Last month, the UN’s International Panel on Climate Change released a report saying humanity is running out of chances to prevent the worst damage from climate change.
- Biden highlighted the actions his administration has taken to curb global warming and urged world leaders to back up their words with action ahead of the Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The US is hosting the virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which includes senior officials from about 20 countries, the European Commission and the UN
We are in a moment of great danger, but also of great opportunity, serious opportunity, Biden said in his opening remarks from the South Court auditorium in the White House complex. With proper commitment and follow-up by every nation in this call, the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees [Celsius] can stay within reach. But it will take us all.
Biden highlighted actions his administration has taken to limit global warming, including signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes billions of dollars in investments to fight climate change, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021, which includes spending to increase clean energy, electricity production. vehicles and install more than 500,000 EV charging stations nationwide.
The president also championed U.S. efforts to reduce wildfires, cap dormant methane-leaking wells, invest in carbon capture technologies and propose new vehicle emissions standards.
Biden said these actions and others have the US on track to meet a 1.5 degree target, cutting emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030.
Last month, the UN’s International Panel on Climate Change released a report saying humanity is running out of chances to prevent the worst damage from climate change. Scientists said doing so would require a rapid reduction of nearly two-thirds of carbon pollution by 2035, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to new fossil fuel research. and that rich countries give up coal, oil and gas by 2040. .
Thursday’s meeting was the third meeting of Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate under Biden. John Kerry, the US presidential special envoy for climate, said that when leaders first met, the world would be 3 degrees warmer.
After pledging to try to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, we are now on a better course, although we are not yet where we need to be, Kerry said.
The International Energy Agency, according to Kerry, has said that warming can be limited to 1.7 degrees if nations meet their targets and fulfill their commitments. However, our actions still do not match our stated ambition, he said. Current policies still leave us on track for 2.5 degrees of warming.
Biden urged world leaders to back up their words with action before the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 28, takes place from Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Biden announced that the US will give $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries fight climate change, and called on other countries to contribute as well.
You all know as well as I do, the impacts of climate change will be felt most by those who have contributed least to the problem, including developing countries, he said. As major economies and major emitters, we must grow and support these economies.
As part of that effort, the president asked countries to join the US in raising at least $200 million this year to help developing countries mitigate methane emissions.
Biden also announced that his administration is seeking $500 million to donate to the Amazon Fund and other climate-related activities over the next five years to support Brazil’s efforts to end deforestation by 2030. He urged leaders to make their own investments to help protect the world’s forests, which absorb greenhouse gas emissions.
Time to act is running out, Biden said. Together, we must make it clear that forests are more valuable preserved than cleared.
He also challenged countries to develop new projects to manage carbon pollution by 2030.
And Biden called on development banks to increase their lending to help fight climate change, which he also argued would accelerate the fight against poverty.
Because climate security, energy security, food security are all connected, he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/environment/2023/04/20/biden-pushes-major-nations-to-step-up-climate-efforts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2023 Federal Budget Proposes Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit | Awareness
- 18 Industry Insiders Share Top Tips for Tech Entrepreneurs
- Biden pushes major countries to step up climate efforts
- Donald Trump gets a huge boost in the polls against Biden and DeSantis
- Buddha’s teachings offer solution to global problems: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Elon Musk is wrong, West ‘must win AI race’, British Prime Minister says
- Audio Streaming Platforms: Daily Streams on Audio Streaming Platforms Reached 460 Million in FY23: RedSeer
- Men’s Tennis Tops Coppin State, 6-1
- Best men’s casual shirts to buy in 2023: Arket, Cos and more
- What Bard said when Google VC asked AI about the value of diversity in work
- Defense Health Agency helps Türkiye after devastating earthquake
- K-pop star Moon Bin, member of boy band Astro, dies at 25