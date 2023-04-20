Biden pushes major countries to step up climate efforts

President Joe Biden called on world leaders on Thursday to step up their efforts to fight climate change, weeks after a United Nations panel warned that time is running out for the world to avoid the worst effects of a dying planet. it warms up.

What you need to know President Joe Biden called on world leaders Thursday to step up their efforts to fight climate change

The US is hosting the virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which includes senior officials from about 20 countries, the European Commission and the UN

Last month, the UN’s International Panel on Climate Change released a report saying humanity is running out of chances to prevent the worst damage from climate change.

Biden highlighted the actions his administration has taken to curb global warming and urged world leaders to back up their words with action ahead of the Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The US is hosting the virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which includes senior officials from about 20 countries, the European Commission and the UN

We are in a moment of great danger, but also of great opportunity, serious opportunity, Biden said in his opening remarks from the South Court auditorium in the White House complex. With proper commitment and follow-up by every nation in this call, the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees [Celsius] can stay within reach. But it will take us all.

Biden highlighted actions his administration has taken to limit global warming, including signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes billions of dollars in investments to fight climate change, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021, which includes spending to increase clean energy, electricity production. vehicles and install more than 500,000 EV charging stations nationwide.

The president also championed U.S. efforts to reduce wildfires, cap dormant methane-leaking wells, invest in carbon capture technologies and propose new vehicle emissions standards.

Biden said these actions and others have the US on track to meet a 1.5 degree target, cutting emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030.

Last month, the UN’s International Panel on Climate Change released a report saying humanity is running out of chances to prevent the worst damage from climate change. Scientists said doing so would require a rapid reduction of nearly two-thirds of carbon pollution by 2035, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to new fossil fuel research. and that rich countries give up coal, oil and gas by 2040. .

Thursday’s meeting was the third meeting of Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate under Biden. John Kerry, the US presidential special envoy for climate, said that when leaders first met, the world would be 3 degrees warmer.

After pledging to try to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, we are now on a better course, although we are not yet where we need to be, Kerry said.

The International Energy Agency, according to Kerry, has said that warming can be limited to 1.7 degrees if nations meet their targets and fulfill their commitments. However, our actions still do not match our stated ambition, he said. Current policies still leave us on track for 2.5 degrees of warming.

Biden urged world leaders to back up their words with action before the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 28, takes place from Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Biden announced that the US will give $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries fight climate change, and called on other countries to contribute as well.

You all know as well as I do, the impacts of climate change will be felt most by those who have contributed least to the problem, including developing countries, he said. As major economies and major emitters, we must grow and support these economies.

As part of that effort, the president asked countries to join the US in raising at least $200 million this year to help developing countries mitigate methane emissions.

Biden also announced that his administration is seeking $500 million to donate to the Amazon Fund and other climate-related activities over the next five years to support Brazil’s efforts to end deforestation by 2030. He urged leaders to make their own investments to help protect the world’s forests, which absorb greenhouse gas emissions.

Time to act is running out, Biden said. Together, we must make it clear that forests are more valuable preserved than cleared.

He also challenged countries to develop new projects to manage carbon pollution by 2030.

And Biden called on development banks to increase their lending to help fight climate change, which he also argued would accelerate the fight against poverty.

Because climate security, energy security, food security are all connected, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.