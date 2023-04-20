The launch of our new strategy





We are delighted to launch our ambitious new strategy, setting out our commitment to creating a society that works for autistic people. The three-year Vision for Reality strategy outlines the beliefs, ambitions and priorities that will guide our charity’s work into the future. The strategy follows the launch of Moonshot Vision in September 2022, which focused on understanding the priorities of autistic people and their families to create a society that works for them. Now, the Vision to Reality strategy sets out what needs to be done to achieve this. The strategy covers a wide range of aspects of life for autistic people, including education, employment, healthcare, mental health support, public spaces, social care and housing. It focuses our resources and funding on three main areas: SUPPORTING all autistic individuals live their lives on their own terms.

iMPACT and collaborate with others to improve standards and regulations.

transform society by building understanding, acceptance and respect for all autistic people. Caroline Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, said: "We are incredibly proud to launch our ambitious new Vision for Reality strategy, which is a vital step towards our goal of creating a society that really works for autistic people. "Our priority is to ensure that the work we do is focused, targeted and provides the right help, advice and support for autistic people and their families. At every stage, our strategy has been led by autistic people and their families, as well as our own staff and external experts, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed their thoughts and insights to the strategy. "We celebrated our 60th anniversary last year and we want the next 60 years to count. We are ready to work hard with autistic people, supporters, activists and the Government to make our vision a reality." Helen Ellis, who is autistic, works for the National Autistic Society as Project Officer – Autistic Employee Experience and was instrumental in developing the charity's Moonshot Vision, said: "Seeing how the Vision for Reality strategy lays an achievable foundation for us as a charity gives me hope for a brighter future. A future where I'm not working every day to make society better for autistic people, but instead a time where I'm just one of thousands of autistic people who are collectively holding society accountable so that it remains accessible , inclusive, and supportive of all people."

