US deploys ‘additional capabilities’ near Sudan to help with potential embassy evacuation

The U.S. military is deploying additional capabilities near Sudan to secure the U.S. embassy in the country and assist with a possible evacuation if the situation warrants it, the Defense Department announced Thursday.

That includes hundreds of Marines already at Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti, a US defense official told CNN, with aircraft capable of bringing in ground units to secure an embassy.

The Department of Defense, through US Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting careful planning for various contingencies, said a statement from Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Phil Ventura. As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the removal of US Embassy personnel from Sudan, should the circumstances warrant.

President Joe Biden has been monitoring the situation very, very closely, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Thursday. The president authorized the military to move forward with pre-positioning forces and develop options in the event, and I want to emphasize immediately, that there is a need for an evacuation, Kirby said.

The State Department’s principal deputy spokesman, Vedant Patel, said Thursday that the department is in close contact with the embassy in Sudan.

We have engaged in this from all sides of the department and continue to have full responsibility of our personnel, he said.

The situation on the ground in Sudan has deteriorated rapidly as the Sudanese Armed Forces clash with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

While both factions tried to reach a ceasefire on Tuesday, fighting erupted just hours after the groups agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire. At least 270 people have been killed so far in the chaos unfolding around the capital Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, the State Department created a Military Task Force on the Sudan Conflict to oversee the department’s planning, management and logistics related to the unrest in Sudan.

The defense official said the plane would be part of what is officially known as an aviation combat element, made up of pilots, maintainers, aircraft and air intelligence personnel. That element would have the ability to bring a ground combat unit into the area to secure the embassy in the event of an evacuation.

An evacuation is not imminent because of the volatile situation on the ground, a senior US official said. The US is eyeing the upcoming Eid holiday for a possible ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Force (RSF), which could create a window to get people out of the country safely , according to staff, CNN. reported yesterday.

Patel said Thursday that due to the unfortunate, uncertain and highly fluid security situation in Khartoum, as well as the closure of airports, it is not safe to undertake a coordinated U.S. government evacuation of private U.S. citizens at this time. .

Not involved in the embassy evacuation emergency at this point is a Marine Expeditionary Unit, the defense official said, a quick-reaction force of thousands of Marines that counts evacuation operations among its critical missions.

An MEU is deployed aboard a Navy ship, but a lack of ready amphibious ships has recently hampered the Marine Corps’ MEU mission. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger Defense One said in February that they did not have an MEU near Turkey to respond to a devastating earthquake that left tens of thousands dead.

The State Department has been in communication with private American citizens in the region about security measures and other precautions they can take, Patel said.

We have been very clear about the need for US citizens to stay indoors, stay off the streets, shelter in place and avoid traveling to the US Embassy at this time, he added.

As of December, there were 14 active duty US military personnel, including 13 Marines, in Sudan providing Embassy security.