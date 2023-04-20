International
Positioning of US troops ahead of the possible evacuation of the Sudanese embassy
A Defense Department spokesman confirmed the US was deploying troops, but did not say they were going to Djibouti.
The Department of Defense, through the US Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting careful planning for various contingencies. As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities close to the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the removal of US Embassy personnel from Sudan if circumstances warrant, said DoD spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn.
Some in the administration hope to avoid scenes reminiscent of the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2021. The closure of thousands begging to leave the city as the Taliban took control became a defining image of America’s withdrawal.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are concerned about the safety of American staff in Khartoum.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said concerned senators took a detour at a Capitol briefing Thursday on the leaked documents to ask about the security of U.S. personnel. in Khartoum. Declining to give specifics because of the classified deployment, Kaine said he had a plan to take care of them.
Arrangements have been made. They are sheltered in place and currently all safe, all accounted for and in communication with them, he said. There is a government-wide effort to figure out exactly how to make sure they continue to be safe. They were very much in charge of it.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), also on the committee, added that I, of course, have concerns about our personnel there. He declined to discuss specific plans.
A military evacuation seems more likely every hour.
The airport, located in the center of Khartoum, is closed but would be unusable even if it were to reopen due to damage from bombing and fighting. The approximately 70 American personnel at the embassy are unable to leave Sudan on their own without significant risk to their own safety. For the most part, American diplomats in Sudan are unaccompanied, meaning they do not have their families with them in what is considered a challenging post, a State Department official said.
of The American mission in the capital warned on Thursday that due to the precarious security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is currently not safe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation of private US citizens.
Also Wednesday, Molly Phee, the State Department’s top official for African affairs, told congressional staff that it was too late to order the mission because of the deteriorating security situation that has already led to about 300 dead and about 3,000 more injured. , two congressional aides said.
Another US official familiar with the planning said paperwork had been drawn up at the State Department for an evacuation order. The official added that State Department leadership held a call with embassy staff Thursday morning to discuss options, including a ground evacuation. But the assessment, according to the official, was that road travel was currently more dangerous than air travel.
One possible option would be to move personnel to Wadi Seidna Air Base for an air evacuation. Dozens of Egyptian soldiers captured by the Rapid Support Force paramilitary group were released this week and flown home from the base, which is 14 miles north of Khartoum.
The United States was also in contact with other countries with embassies in the Sudanese capital about evacuation plans, another US official said.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Biden administration has faced similar situations several times since the chaotic evacuation of Kabul.
As the situation worsened in Ethiopia amid a major conflict, the State Department asked Americans to leave the country while preparing American forces and diplomats for a potential the complete closure of the embassy which ultimately did not have to happen. (A partial withdrawal of Non-emergency embassy personnel were ordered.)
Administration closed the US embassy in Kiev in the days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Within a few months there were reopened the embassyalthough not fully staffed.
The Biden administration on both occasions said it would not stage another Kabul-style evacuation involving people beyond US government employees. To that end, it sent out warnings for weeks and months telling Americans to leave Ethiopia and Ukraine.
The political situation in Sudan has been unstable for years and The State Department has long urged Americans not to travel there. The last time a similar war broke out in the region between two top leaders, 400,000 people died and that was in South Sudan.
Nahal Toosi and Joe Gould contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/20/us-troops-sudan-embassy-evacuation-00093038
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Save Up To 50% On Casper Pillows, Bedding And Dog Beds At Amazon Today
- Positioning of US troops ahead of the possible evacuation of the Sudanese embassy
- Irregular sleep linked to exacerbation of schizophrenia symptoms
- Erdogan talks to Sudanese leaders as fighting in Khartoum spoils ceasefire
- Newsom’s campaign is fair, but it’s not democracy
- mahesh babu: Actor Mahesh Babu shares heartfelt message on late mother Indira Devi’s birthday
- Kate Middleton dazzles in nipped-waist dress as she makes sunny appearance in Birmingham
- Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down
- Players Union cooperates with first-ever FIFPRO Player IQ Tech Experience Tour
- How to throw a street party fit for a king
- How much does the opioid overdose drug naloxone cost
- Trump faces more disapproval around Georgia election case, AP-NORC poll finds