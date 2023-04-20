Positioning of US troops ahead of the possible evacuation of the Sudanese embassy

A Defense Department spokesman confirmed the US was deploying troops, but did not say they were going to Djibouti.

The Department of Defense, through the US Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting careful planning for various contingencies. As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities close to the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the removal of US Embassy personnel from Sudan if circumstances warrant, said DoD spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn.

Some in the administration hope to avoid scenes reminiscent of the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2021. The closure of thousands begging to leave the city as the Taliban took control became a defining image of America’s withdrawal.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are concerned about the safety of American staff in Khartoum.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said concerned senators took a detour at a Capitol briefing Thursday on the leaked documents to ask about the security of U.S. personnel. in Khartoum. Declining to give specifics because of the classified deployment, Kaine said he had a plan to take care of them.

Arrangements have been made. They are sheltered in place and currently all safe, all accounted for and in communication with them, he said. There is a government-wide effort to figure out exactly how to make sure they continue to be safe. They were very much in charge of it.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), also on the committee, added that I, of course, have concerns about our personnel there. He declined to discuss specific plans.

A military evacuation seems more likely every hour.

The airport, located in the center of Khartoum, is closed but would be unusable even if it were to reopen due to damage from bombing and fighting. The approximately 70 American personnel at the embassy are unable to leave Sudan on their own without significant risk to their own safety. For the most part, American diplomats in Sudan are unaccompanied, meaning they do not have their families with them in what is considered a challenging post, a State Department official said.

of The American mission in the capital warned on Thursday that due to the precarious security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is currently not safe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation of private US citizens.

Also Wednesday, Molly Phee, the State Department’s top official for African affairs, told congressional staff that it was too late to order the mission because of the deteriorating security situation that has already led to about 300 dead and about 3,000 more injured. , two congressional aides said.

Another US official familiar with the planning said paperwork had been drawn up at the State Department for an evacuation order. The official added that State Department leadership held a call with embassy staff Thursday morning to discuss options, including a ground evacuation. But the assessment, according to the official, was that road travel was currently more dangerous than air travel.

One possible option would be to move personnel to Wadi Seidna Air Base for an air evacuation. Dozens of Egyptian soldiers captured by the Rapid Support Force paramilitary group were released this week and flown home from the base, which is 14 miles north of Khartoum.

The United States was also in contact with other countries with embassies in the Sudanese capital about evacuation plans, another US official said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration has faced similar situations several times since the chaotic evacuation of Kabul.

As the situation worsened in Ethiopia amid a major conflict, the State Department asked Americans to leave the country while preparing American forces and diplomats for a potential the complete closure of the embassy which ultimately did not have to happen. (A partial withdrawal of Non-emergency embassy personnel were ordered .)

Administration closed the US embassy in Kiev in the days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Within a few months there were reopened the embassy although not fully staffed.

The Biden administration on both occasions said it would not stage another Kabul-style evacuation involving people beyond US government employees. To that end, it sent out warnings for weeks and months telling Americans to leave Ethiopia and Ukraine.

The political situation in Sudan has been unstable for years and The State Department has long urged Americans not to travel there . The last time a similar war broke out in the region between two top leaders, 400,000 people died and that was in South Sudan.

Nahal Toosi and Joe Gould contributed to this report.