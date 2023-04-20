International
Welcome morale boost as funding for GP grant scheme opens
tidings
The $220 million election commitment announced last year aims to raise patient standards and access.
General practices can expect a letter inviting them to take part in the GP Grants Programme, which will allocate $220 million ‘to widen patient access and improve services’.
The funding formed a central part of the Labor Government’s election commitments on health care, along with $750 million earmarked to strengthen Medicare.
Announced by Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler on Thursday April 20letters will be sent to practices ‘over the coming weeks’ by Primary Health Networks (PHN) and the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (NACCHO).
Grants are available for training, equipment and minor capital work for one or more of the following three areas:
- increasing digital health capability
- improving infection prevention and control measures
- holding or achieving accreditation in accordance with the RACGP Standards for General Practice, under the General Practice Accreditation Scheme.
One-time grants of $25,000, $35,000 or $50,000 are available according to the size and accreditation status of the general practice or Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (ACCHO).
According to Federal budget documents published last October, most of the funding will be delivered by the end of this financial year, with $26.1m expected to come out in 2023/24.
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said the funding would be assessed by GPs.
“This will provide a welcome morale boost… [that] I’m sure many hands-on teams will take full advantage,” she said.
“We know that GPs and practice teams are needed in their communities more than ever before, and many practices are bursting at the seams.
“We’ve had a grueling few years… and I appreciate Minister Butler saying that after working tirelessly during the pandemic, GPs deserve more than credit.
“It is in place and these grants will go a long way in expanding services in communities where the demand for patients is greater than the supply.”
Dr Higgins said the funding support was “not just about bricks and mortar”, with practices able to use the grants for a number of different purposes depending on their needs.
“The grants will allow practices to invest in minor capital works and purchase new equipment, but also increase their digital capabilities, improve infection prevention and control and maintain or achieve accreditation,” it said. she.
“Adapting practice infrastructure is so important because practices take on such a wide range of functions and responsibilities, particularly in rural and remote areas where access to other healthcare services can be few and far between.
Half of practice owners are concerned about long-term practice sustainability, so programs like this are not only helpful, but recognize key issues facing general practice.
“This is a positive step forward and I will continue to work constructively with the Government hand in hand to secure the future of general practice.”
Larger grants will be available to larger general practices, while those not accredited to RACGP standards are eligible for a grant of $25,000.
Each general practice and ACCHO will be informed of the grant applicable to them.
According to Department of Health and Aged Care (DoH) fact sheet.the program opens on April 21 and will be administered by PHNs and NACCHO.
Minister Butler said GPs deserved more resources ‘after working tirelessly’ during the pandemic.
“The $220 million investment will give a much-needed boost to general practices across the country,” he said.
“We understand the fundamental importance of primary health care provided by general practitioners.
“This funding will help improve practices and ensure Australians have access to safe, quality and affordable healthcare when and where they need it.”
Sign in below to join the conversation.
General Practice GP Grants Programme
|
Sources
2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/professional/welcome-morale-boost-as-funding-for-gp-grants-prog
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Welcome morale boost as funding for GP grant scheme opens
- Thousands reported feeling a magnitude 4 earthquake in Christchurch – Newshop
- Hollywood adds ‘extra’ boost to Long Beach’s homeless population • Long Beach Post News
- Men’s Lacrosse Set for Battle RV/No. 14 Princeton this Saturday
- Save Up To 50% On Casper Pillows, Bedding And Dog Beds At Amazon Today
- Positioning of US troops ahead of the possible evacuation of the Sudanese embassy
- Irregular sleep linked to exacerbation of schizophrenia symptoms
- Erdogan talks to Sudanese leaders as fighting in Khartoum spoils ceasefire
- Newsom’s campaign is fair, but it’s not democracy
- mahesh babu: Actor Mahesh Babu shares heartfelt message on late mother Indira Devi’s birthday
- Kate Middleton dazzles in nipped-waist dress as she makes sunny appearance in Birmingham
- Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down