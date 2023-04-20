Welcome morale boost as funding for GP grant scheme opens

tidings

The $220 million election commitment announced last year aims to raise patient standards and access.

Funding will be available for three areas, including digital health, infection prevention and maintaining accreditation standards.



General practices can expect a letter inviting them to take part in the GP Grants Programme, which will allocate $220 million ‘to widen patient access and improve services’.

The funding formed a central part of the Labor Government’s election commitments on health care, along with $750 million earmarked to strengthen Medicare.

Announced by Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler on Thursday April 20letters will be sent to practices ‘over the coming weeks’ by Primary Health Networks (PHN) and the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (NACCHO).

Grants are available for training, equipment and minor capital work for one or more of the following three areas:

increasing digital health capability

improving infection prevention and control measures

holding or achieving accreditation in accordance with the RACGP Standards for General Practice, under the General Practice Accreditation Scheme.

One-time grants of $25,000, $35,000 or $50,000 are available according to the size and accreditation status of the general practice or Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (ACCHO).

According to Federal budget documents published last October, most of the funding will be delivered by the end of this financial year, with $26.1m expected to come out in 2023/24.

RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said the funding would be assessed by GPs.

“This will provide a welcome morale boost… [that] I’m sure many hands-on teams will take full advantage,” she said.

“We know that GPs and practice teams are needed in their communities more than ever before, and many practices are bursting at the seams.

“We’ve had a grueling few years… and I appreciate Minister Butler saying that after working tirelessly during the pandemic, GPs deserve more than credit.

“It is in place and these grants will go a long way in expanding services in communities where the demand for patients is greater than the supply.”

Dr Higgins said the funding support was “not just about bricks and mortar”, with practices able to use the grants for a number of different purposes depending on their needs.

“The grants will allow practices to invest in minor capital works and purchase new equipment, but also increase their digital capabilities, improve infection prevention and control and maintain or achieve accreditation,” it said. she.

“Adapting practice infrastructure is so important because practices take on such a wide range of functions and responsibilities, particularly in rural and remote areas where access to other healthcare services can be few and far between.

Half of practice owners are concerned about long-term practice sustainability, so programs like this are not only helpful, but recognize key issues facing general practice.

“This is a positive step forward and I will continue to work constructively with the Government hand in hand to secure the future of general practice.”

Larger grants will be available to larger general practices, while those not accredited to RACGP standards are eligible for a grant of $25,000.

Each general practice and ACCHO will be informed of the grant applicable to them.

According to Department of Health and Aged Care (DoH) fact sheet.the program opens on April 21 and will be administered by PHNs and NACCHO.

Minister Butler said GPs deserved more resources ‘after working tirelessly’ during the pandemic.

“The $220 million investment will give a much-needed boost to general practices across the country,” he said.

“We understand the fundamental importance of primary health care provided by general practitioners.

“This funding will help improve practices and ensure Australians have access to safe, quality and affordable healthcare when and where they need it.”

