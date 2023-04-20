International Hard Rock Champions Save the Planet Pledge From ‘Going Dark’ to Earth Hour





The Global Hospitality brand partners with the World Wildlife Fund for the fifth consecutive year HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International, as part of a commitment to a cleaner and more environmentally friendly world, is once again reflecting on its partnership with global environmental leader World Wildlife Fund (WWF). and participation in the annual year Earth Hour Movement. ACTIvE Saturday, March 25more than 135 Hard Rock hotels, cafes and casinos around the globe participated by going “dark” for an hour starting at 20:30 in the afternoon property’s local time. This year has proven to be Hard Rock’s most successful Earth Hour activation to date, with more hotels, cafes and casinos participating and kilowatts saved than ever before in the history of the partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

“Hard Rock’s ongoing partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, timed on Earth Hour each year, is celebrated by properties and team members around the world as a true testament to living the Save the Planet motto that it connects us all,” he said. Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. “This year, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our hotels, cafes and casinos around the world who made this the most impactful Earth Hour yet by turning off the lights and hosting unique activations for guests to enjoy.” In celebration of Earth Hour this year, 135+ participating properties’ restaurants, bars, rock shopshotel rooms, casino lobbies and outdoor spaces enjoyed candlelit dinners, acoustic musical performances, sustainable menu options, sustainable film series and competitive growth events, including: Over 135 Hard Rock properties worldwide unplugged their iconic guitar and other lights for an hour amid creative and planet-friendly activations. Hard Rock Cafe Shenzhen offered guests the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles. Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya held a recycling contest to recreate iconic Hard Rock memorabilia and have guests vote on which should be highlighted in the hotel lobby.

10 hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Hard Rock Amsterdam and Hard Rock Hotel Davos, hosted live acoustic music performances alongside candlelit performances.

14 properties developed special menus highlighting local ingredients and menu pairings for candlelit dinners. Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, for example, created a curated plant-based menu for the occasion.

9 hotels and casinos prepared cocktails to celebrate “Going Dark”, with herbs and spirits from around the world. Hard Rock Hotel Bali and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana offered special, “Save the Planet” themed cocktails to their guests. Images and videos of Hard Rock’s Earth Hour participation can be found here. To learn more about Hard Rock’s motto and commitment to Save the Planet, including its partnerships with the World Wildlife Fund and other sustainable partners such as Clean The World, please visit www.hardrock.com/living-our-mottos.aspx. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com. About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 265 locations that include hotels, casinos, owned/licensed or managed rock shops., Live performance venues and cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and online gaming platform. Starting with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed in its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in exceptional guest satisfaction for the second year in a row among the top hotels in JD Power’s North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation marks the fourth year in a row that the iconic brand has been among the top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately held gaming company named a Best Managed Company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year running. Hard Rock’s recognition by Forbes on the 2023 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the seventh consecutive year is among other accolades from Forbes such as ranking among the world’s best employers as well as employers best for women, diversity and young ranks and a leading large Employer in travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received the No. 1 ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the past seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com SOURCE Hard Rock International

