Did the rising sea drive the Vikings out of Greenland? – The Harvard Journal

The Vikings occupied Greenland from about 985 to 1450 AD, farming and building communities before suddenly abandoning their settlements. Why they disappeared has long been a mystery, but a new letter from Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences determines that one factor that sea level rise has played a major role.

There are many theories about what exactly happened to drive out the Vikings, he said Marisa J. Borregginethe main author of Sea-level rise in Southwest Greenland as a contributor to Viking abandonmentpublished April 17 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

There has been a shift in the narrative away from the idea that the Vikings completely failed to adapt to the environment and toward arguments that they faced a host of challenges, ranging from social upheaval, economic upheaval, political issues and environmental change, Borregine said. a PhD candidate at Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

Among those pressures, the changing landscape would have proven to be another factor that challenged the Viking way of life, said Borreggine, who works in Mitrovica group led by Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science Jerry X. Mitrovica. This likely led to a tipping point before they abandoned the settlement.

The departure of these Viking settlers coincided with the beginning of the period known as the Little Ice Age, which had a particular impact on the North Atlantic. But while cooling and freezing may seem likely to lower sea levels, a number of factors combine to have the opposite effect in Greenland.

With North Atlantic waters contributing to that new ice volume, intuition might suggest that sea levels should fall, Borreggine said. However, a closer look at previously published geomorphological and paleoclimatic data and researchers modeling ice sheet growth instead suggested glacial isostatic adjustment, a process that leads to changes in the gravitational field, axis of rotation, and deformation. of the crust as the ice grows or melts, Borregine said.

Not only do you have the land being pushed down, you also have the sea surface rising up. It’s a double whammy.

In a first for this kind of research, we were able to apply that analysis of non-uniform sea-level change and more precise sea-level physics to this long-standing archaeological question: Why exactly did the Vikings abandon the eastern settlement?

The researchers’ surprising answer: Not only did sea levels rise by gravity, other factors, including the lowering of Greenland’s land mass, made the settlement more prone to flooding.

Focusing on the period of Viking occupation from 1000 to 1450, there is already a trend of rising sea levels after the arrival of the Vikings in the eastern settlement, Borreggine said. It has been erected for several thousand years. But there is also a local effect: the lowering of the crust, or the sinking of the earth and the gravitational pull of water towards the growing ice sheet.

We can work to mitigate climate change. The Vikings were locked in it.

During this period, researchers found that the settlers experienced up to 3.3 meters of sea level rise throughout their occupation. For comparison’s sake, this is two to six times the rate of sea level rise in the 20th century. So it was pretty intense.

Archaeological research into the life of the Vikings who settled in Greenland along with this new application of sea level science brought this compelling story to life. Pointing to the partially submerged ruins of a Viking warehouse, Borreggin noted that one of the groups’ analyzes found that 75 percent of Viking sites are within 1,000 meters of a flood zone. This flood was widespread.

The impact of rising seas can also be seen in the changing diet of the Vikings, as they switched from their agricultural produce to more marine-based foods, perhaps after their fields became saturated with salt or flooded. Such a change, Borreggine said, reveals that they were trying to adapt to rising sea levels.

This paper shows the advantages of interdisciplinary research, bringing ideas from one field to another and contributing to powerful new knowledge, Mitrovica said.

If the lasting impact of sea-level rise seems familiar to understanding current efforts to mitigate climate change, Borreggin noted parallels and a big difference.

The Vikings really didn’t have a choice. They couldn’t stop the Little Ice Age. We can work to mitigate climate change. The Vikings were locked in it.