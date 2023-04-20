



EPA Vehicle Pollution Limits Katherine Zickel On April 12, 2023, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) announced new federal vehicle emission standards to help fight climate change. According to CBS News, President Biden signed an executive order stating that 54% of all new vehicles sold in the US by 2030 will be electric, with 2/3 by 2032. According to CNBC, sales of electric vehicles accounted for just 5.8% of the 13.8 million new cars sold in the country last year. The EPA Press Office stated that the new proposals would avoid sending nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, equivalent to more than twice the total US CO2 emissions in 2022. They would also help reduce reliance of America in about 20 billion barrels of oil imports. The EPA added that since 2020, there has been a 40% increase in the number of electric vehicle chargers, with over 130,000 public chargers now in place. The Biden administration plans to increase that number to 500,000 by 2030, CNBC reported. Pentagon Secrets Reveal Discord Chat Rooms Cameron Tomaino Since last week, the government and official media have confirmed that sensitive documents have been shared with tens of thousands of users of the Discord app, a social messaging platform. These documents were from early March, detailing the composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NATO deployments and some ongoing intelligence operations. The leak exposed weaknesses in Ukraine’s Armed Forces to Russian observers, set off a string of diplomatic incidents and dangerously exposed the operations of US espionage networks in several enemy countries. Jack Teixeira, 21 and a member of the Air National Guard, was taken into custody by law enforcement. According to reporting by the New York Times, which includes interviews with members of the inner circle to whom Teixeira initially shared the documents, the man is not a whistleblower. Unlike previous major leaks, anger over government wrongdoing or policies does not appear to have been a factor. Instead, the leaks were made to inform a close circle of friends Teixeria had approached members of the Discor5d community about the pandemic. A member within the Teixeiras Discord social group spread the information to more public forums. Where only a dozen people knew before, now thousands of people have access to this information, and now it has spread even further. The US government has drawn criticism for allowing such a low-ranking national guard into these materials and is already reviewing the policies and workplace culture that allowed such a massive leak to occur.

