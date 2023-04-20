Active International TV & Video News 4.20.23





INCREASE CASE FOR FAST CHANNELS The old, stand-alone television business model has taken a 21st-century twist, now that anyone with an Internet-connected device has free access to what appears to be unlimited commercial video content. Free-to-air ad-supported television (FAST) has attracted attention from manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple and Amazon, prompting them to launch their own branded content apps. Also, the companies Pluto TV and Tubi created platforms that were later acquired by Paramount and Fox because their unique advantages are content from their individual parent companies and that they are device agnostic. FAST channels have huge advertising appeal as they account for 4 of the top 10 streaming services in 2022 and offer a less cluttered environment. S&P Global estimates $4 billion in 2022 U.S. FAST service revenue, growing to approximately $9 billion by 2026. (TVNewsCheck: 4/12/23) THE SERVICE OF THE MYTH OF FAST CHANNELS Contrary to the article above, some OEMs and media companies that own FAST services are looking to cut the number of linear channels they offer, not increase them. One red flag is the number of major media companies looking to make their shows available on FAST channels. Another cause for concern is the mistaken impression that these aggregators are looking for pre-programmed channels out of the box. According to research by Stream Metrics, only 18% of FAST channels are from a single IP provider. The services with the highest percentages of single IP channels are Freevee (32%), Peacock (28%) and Pluto (26%). There will likely soon be 3 categories of FAST channels: single IP channels, curated channels, and custom channels. (TVREV: 18.4.23) NIELSEN HAS BEEN RECREDITED BY MRC The Media Rating Council announced that it has re-accredited Nielsens national television audience measurement service. However, this reset does not include Nielsens digital television ratings (dTVR) component of its national television service, or its local television ratings service, Nielsens digital advertising ratings (DAR) or the new cross-media measurement service Nielsen One’s Nielsens, all of which remain unaccredited, although each is also in various stages of QBM audits and reviews. Nielsen also has begun releasing influencer data with the Nielsen One transition, and many of its clients will use that data to plan and buy or sell TV advertising based on it, even if that portion is not currently accredited. (MediaPost: 18.4.23) INCREASE IN CTV EXPENDITURE According to a survey by Digital Remedy, direct-to-consumer marketers are spending more of their advertising budgets on connected and free TV. The report found that 57% of marketers who bought CTV in the first half of 2023 plan to spend more this year than last year: up from 43% a year ago. The study also found that 65% of DTC marketers were buying CTV for the first time, and among those marketers increasing CTV spend, 61% said ad dollars came from other media channels, while 39% said their budgets had grown up. allowing them to spend more on CTV. Respondents also claimed that CTV was offering more features than other media channels, including real-time, automated campaign reporting and optimization. (NextTV: 4/12/23) 200 MILLION SMART TVs A study conducted by Hub Entertainment Research found that smart TVs have reached a new milestone, surpassing an estimated 204 million smart TVs in American homes. The study found that almost 8 in 10 TV households own a smart TV, up from 66% in 2020. Furthermore, more people are using their smart TVs to stream as almost nine in ten (88%) smart TV homes stream regularly shows through them. built-in capability of smart TVs. (TV Technology: 4/10/23)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://activeinternational.com/insights/news/active-international-tv-video-news-42023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos