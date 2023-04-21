Welsh Government makes 2023-24 pay offer





CSP members will now be consulted until May. Healthcare unions successfully negotiate after 2023-24 England pay offer announced that the latest Wales wage offer for 2023-24 should also review and improve the 2022-2023 wage award which has already been implemented in that country. Offers The 2023-24 wage offer would represent a 5 per cent pay rise for most Agenda for Change (AfC) staff, with this increase for staff in bands 1 and 2 to ensure NHS Wales exceeds Real Living Wage

A new non-consolidated (one-off) recovery payment 2022-23 between 900 and 1190, depending on the AfC band. This is in addition to the 3 per cent top-up (1.5 percentage points of which were consolidated) that the Welsh Government implemented following the admission of health unions in February.

Commitment to work in social partnership on a range of free elements. These include but are not limited to a commitment to explore a reduction in the working week for AfC staff with a view to moving to a 36 hour working week without loss of income. Find out more Visit our Pay in Wales page at: review the FAQs on the consultation, the negotiation process and the offer

register for a webinar on May 5 to discuss the payment offer with CSP members and staff

access documentation on the payment offer from the AfC group, and details of outstanding commitments. The Welsh Government has made this offer without clarification from the UK Government as to whether the offer they have made in England will have budgetary consequences for devolved governments. This creates a risk to the Welsh Government and NHS budgets, and CSP is calling on the UK Government to ensure that this pay deal is fully funded. CSP Senior Negotiating Officer Adam Morgan says: ‘We welcome the open way in which the Welsh Government has negotiated this new offer. It was a difficult negotiation and we pushed the Welsh Government as hard as we could, especially in the absence of any additional funding from the UK Government. While this does not go as far as we or our members would like, and is still significantly below the current rate of inflation, this is the best we can achieve through negotiations. ‘There are also a significant number of non-payment elements that we have agreed to and we feel that these will significantly improve working conditions once implemented. Furthermore, the Welsh Government is committed to the principle of restoring pay, which we will hold to account in future pay talks.’ Next steps The salary sub-group led by CSP members recommends that members accept the offer as it is the best that can be achieved through negotiations. However, it is now up to the members to accept or reject the consultation. Our consultation will open on 24 April, until midday on 19 May. If members working in the NHS in Wales have not received an invitation by Wednesday 26 April, contact the CSP inquiries team. Meanwhile, we are requiring all members to check and update your membership profile information – particularly employer and workplace information, and preferred contact details. Following our consultation, CSP and all health unions will report their consultation results to the Wales Partnership Forum at the end of May. Whether the payment offer is accepted or rejected at large will be by a majority vote, with votes weighted by the size of each union’s membership. The payment offer will only be implemented if the offer is accepted by the majority.

