Australian researchers welcome plan to curb politicians’ power to veto grants
Researchers in Australia have welcomed a proposal to limit the power of government ministers to veto the grant funding decisions of one of the country’s top research funders. Under the rules, a minister would only be able to intervene in rare cases where there are national security concerns and would have to justify the decision in parliament.
The proposed changes would create stronger guardrails to prevent future political interference in grant-making, Misha Schubert, chief executive of Science & Technology Australia, an organization representing more than 115,000 science and technology professionals, said in a statement for press.
The changes were recommended on April 20 as part of an independent review of the legislation underpinning the Australian Research Council (ARC) that began last October. Education Minister Jason Clare appointed Margaret Sheil, Vice-Chancellor of Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane and former chief executive of the ARC, to lead the review, following an earlier parliamentary inquiry into political interference in research funding.
This inquiry was sparked by outrage in the research community when acting education minister Stuart Robert vetoed six ARC projects in December 2021. Sheil says the reviews’ recommendations would prevent such political interference in individual grant decisions .
Rejected projects
The proposals vetoed by Robert, all in the humanities, included two research projects on modern China, one on student climate activism and another on friendship in early English literature. Robert said projects that typically receive between A$200,000 (US$140,000) and US$500,000 do not represent value to taxpayers, nor do they contribute to the national interest.
Andrea Witcomb, a historian at Deakin University in Victoria, welcomes the proposed changes. This review certainly makes a strong recommendation to guard against this type of behavior, she says.
After the ministerial veto of the projects, Witcomb co-authored an open letter condemning Roberts’ intervention, which was signed by 141 members of the ARCs’ panel of experts, who review grant applications.
Limiting ministerial intervention to cases where there are national security concerns will ensure that research proposals are assessed by experts on their scientific and research merit, says Kylie Walker, chief executive of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE). .
The government must now decide whether to adopt the review’s recommendations. Provided all the feedback for the minister is supportive, I doubt he’s hell bent on implementing it, says Sheil.
The government will consider the findings of the ARC report and respond in due course, Clare said in a statement.
Assessment repair
The ARC review also suggests ending a controversial research assessment scheme, known as Excellence in Research for Australia (ERA), which assesses university research across disciplines. ARC conducted four assessments of the ERA, in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018, but suspended the assessment scheduled for 2023 in August last year.
Sheil says the ERA assessments no longer serve their intended purpose of encouraging quality over quantity in Australian research. She did her job, she says, but the investment of time and effort for universities does not match the outcome of the evaluations, since they are not linked to funding.
In its submission to the review, the University of Sydney said participation in ERA assessments consumes more than 40,000 hours of staff time and costs the University more than $2 million. [US$1.3 million] only in wages.
Witcomb says she breathed a sigh of relief at the recommendation to abandon the ERA. No one has ever understood its purpose because there has never been any funding attached to it, she says. It also fails to attract international students, who are more likely to rely on international university rankings, she adds.
The review recommends further changes to ARC grant applications to save researchers time. Instead of the current system of each applicant submitting a full proposal, where most are unsuccessful, the application process should have two stages, the review says: an initial round of short, preliminary applications that are peer-reviewed, and a round of the second in which a small number of applicants are invited to submit a full proposal. This change would reduce the burden on researchers and evaluators, the report says, by allowing feedback so that unsuccessful applicants at each stage can reapply in later funding rounds.
Moving to a two-stage application would be a game-changer for productivity, well-being and morale, says Schubert.
The review also recommends affirming in legislation the ARCs’ commitment to basic research funding and highlighted the need for specific pathways that cater for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people entering academia, as well as additional support for early career researchers.
In a statement, ARC chief executive Judi Zielke said: While a response to the review’s findings is a matter for government, the report is a strong endorsement of the role and positive impact the ARC has had on Australia’s research capability. during the last twenty years.
