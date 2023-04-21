Burning Man meets Mad Max: solar eclipse hunters gather in Australia for another event | Astronomy

Skies darkened, shadows sharpened, temperatures dropped and crowds closed in as the moon completely eclipsed the sun in Exmouth, Western Australia, on Thursday.

As the outer corona of sunlight wrapped around the moon in red and white flashes, photographer Trent Mitchell felt like he was on this path of extension.

Seeing the sun and moon combined was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced, he said. It was otherworldly.

Beneath the sky, 20,000 other eclipse followers joined Mitchell on the red dirt land of Exmouth.

The regional town with a typical population of 2,800 was the only place in the world to see the totality of the earth, moon and sun perfectly aligned at 11.29am, causing the moon to cover the sun’s disk. This happens only a few times every 100 years and lasted only one minute.

There were families, dogs, people from Japan with 40 telescopes lined up, Mitchell said. And all in this remote area. It’s quite a contrast.

Half an hour before the total eclipse, David Jeremy Claxton sat in his car at City Beach, near Exmouth, watching the partial eclipse move across the sky.

Around him were people from all over the world with telescopes and cameras, some with cardboard and cut-up tin foil taped over the lens as filters, others holding colanders to the sky.

A group of eclipse watchers built their telescope at that location. I looked at it and it’s amazing, Claxton said. He came prepared with eclipse glasses he bought on Amazon.

The campground had a mismatched feel, he said.

Total solar eclipse 2023: rare hybrid eclipse reaches totality over Western Australia video

There are a lot of Mad Max type cars with big bull bars and solar panels stuck all over them. Then there are people with 10 or 20 telescopes all set up on tripods.

Mitchell observed something similar: Like Burning Man, but for eclipses.

He was advised not to photograph the eclipse, and just enjoy it.

With the event expected to last just one minute, Mitchell set a 30-second timer. First he saw the eclipse, then used the camera for the last 30 seconds.

It’s a bit of a rush. It feels intense.

Dr Sabine Bellstedt from the University of Western Australia also visited Exmouth. She described the moment of totality to me as beyond surreal.

It was amazing to feel everything around us calm down, she said.

As the minutes ticked down to 30 seconds and then 10 seconds, eclipse watchers were overcome with bewilderment.

I saw tears in my eyes, lumps in my arms.

At only 58 seconds in total, it felt like there was a lot one wanted to see, Bellstedt said.

From the eclipse itself, to the corona of light around it, then the whole sky where the stars suddenly exploded, and the people on earth watching in fear.

It was a lot to see in that short time, Bellstedt said. It was definitely overwhelming.

As the totality receded, everyone cheered.

It was a unifying experience, he added. There were people with incredibly expensive video equipment, to people who came with nothing but sunglasses to watch the sky. There were so many languages ​​floating around.

Linguistically, we could not all communicate. But young, old, Australians, non-Australians, we all came together and were so excited to see little crescent-shaped shadows on the ground, Bellstedt said.

We are still marveling at our shadows. If we just hold our hands up against the light, we get weird extra fingers sticking out between them.