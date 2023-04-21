International
PEI ramps up efforts to clean up Fiona this spring, but the work could take years
PEI government officials say they will step up clean-up efforts after Fiona this spring, with experts warning that dealing with the damage caused by the storm could take years.
The provincial government said Thursday that operations will resume at a higher speed now that the snow has disappeared, six months after the devastating post-tropical storm hit the island.
Provincial crews will begin removing large sections of tree debris outside of Charlottetown and Summerside in the coming weeks and will continue until the end of June. This is in addition to regular spring cleaning collections by Island Waste Management Corp. (IWMC).
“We ask that you not put litter on the road,” said Stephen Szwarc, director with the Division of Highway Maintenance. “Keep it out of the way, but accessible so equipment can get to it.”
He added that 16 pits where islanders can dispose of tree debris for free are also open again. Some had not been accessible this winter because the lanes leading to them were snowy or very muddy.
“We understand that we have to do something … as soon as possible, as quickly as we can. But we know that it’s not an overnight, a month job,” Szwarc said.
“Before last Christmas we said, ‘We’re not going to finish this Christmas, so let’s see what kind of deal for next Christmas’. So we’re in this for the long haul.”
Residents can also take their waste to any IWMC centre, although standard charges apply.
Provincial treatment waiting list
Meanwhile, the province is still planning to help private homeowners who requested help with security-related cleanup before a Dec. 9 deadline. About 450 properties out of 6,100 applications remain on the waiting list.
Work on these properties is expected to continue throughout the spring, if not into the summer months.
Szwarcsaid provincial crews are looking for damaged trees that could fall onto the road, posing a danger to the public and “dealing with that as well.”
The busiest tree maintenance specialist ever
As provincial crews ramp up cleanup efforts, landscape companies said they are very busy.
Kurt Laird, who owns Laird Tree Care in Charlottetown, said he’s getting more calls this spring than at any other time in his 17 years in the tree maintenance business.
“I usually work a long day, anyway. But you know, you just can’t take it for long,” Laird said.
“We’ve had a much busier winter than ever before. But I would say that, you know, it would probably be years, really… cleaning up.”
Laird said that while most of the hazardous waste has been cleaned up, he still has people who applied for the company’s services last fall on his waiting list. The company also has recurring jobs every year on its calendar, doing things like pruning, tree trimming and planting.
It’s kind of heartbreaking, but you can only be in so many places at once.Kurt Laird
“There’s been a lot of calls for grinding or stump removal. But really, it’s a variety of everything,” he said.
“I try to take care of my clients, you know, because they’ve supported me over the years. But still some clients who want things done before spring, I just had to let them know I couldn’t come . , Unfortunately.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking because you have a relationship. But you can only be in so many places at once.”
|
