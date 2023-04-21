Khartoum’s hospital system has collapsed following the failure of the ceasefire

Updated April 20, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. ET

A dire human rights crisis is engulfing Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, with few facilities or personnel to care for the injured and the wounded.

Sudanese American Medical Association Secretary General Mohamed Eisa, also a gastroenterologist at the Allegheny Health Network Institute of Medicine in Pittsburgh, spoke to Morning edition from Khartoum. Since the last unsuccessful attempt to impose a 24-hour ceasefire, he said, doctors and other medical personnel have been unable to access the wounded.

“We continue our request and appeal for an immediate safe and secure passage to health care facilities,” Eisa A Martinez told NPR, referring to both the injured and health care personnel.

Doctors are short of supplies from gauze and sutures to surgical supplies. “We are in great need of blood and the bags used for blood transfusions,” says Eisa. “Anything we can get our hands on — it’s definitely in critical need right now.”

Thirty-nine of Khartoum’s 59 hospitals have been closed by artillery fire and aerial bombardment since a power struggle between rival military forces first erupted, according to the Sudanese American Medical Association. Most of the remaining medical facilities were hit by gunfire or occupied by casualties.

After repeatedly hearing gunfire during what was supposed to be a 24-hour ceasefire, Eisa and other doctors came up with a plan B to bring health care to Khartoum. They are turning neighborhood primary care facilities into trauma centers. “It’s easy for the medical staff to access because the medical staff actually live in the same neighborhood,” he says.

Fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s forces and the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo also known as Hemedti, has forced thousands to flee. A transition to democracy that began with a popular uprising is also at risk.

The two generals, former allies, helped topple Omar Bashir’s regime in 2019. But then urban warfare erupted on Saturday, scuppering a power-sharing plan for a military ruling council that would have led to civilian oversight.

Eisa says the war is affecting “only the innocent”.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Highlights of the interview

On efforts to establish a ceasefire to give medics access to the wounded

Unfortunately, clashes between the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) continue on the streets of Khartoum, despite the agreed 24-hour ceasefire that began at 6pm yesterday. We continue to hear the sounds of heavy machinery and fighter jets crashing this morning and only about half an hour ago. So the situation continues to be dire and continues to be maintained, unfortunately.

For the need for medical equipment

We need everything from simple physical therapy, simple gauze, simple stitches to operating room supplies for lobotomies, gunshot wound extractions, chest tubes for trauma victims. in the chest, all kinds of supplies. We are in great need of blood and bags used for blood transfusion, because they are also in short supply. So anything we can get our hands on is definitely in critical need right now.

For a plan to turn neighborhood facilities into trauma centers

Primary health care centers here are historically based within neighborhoods. So they are much safer. They are far from the main roads. And it is easy for medical personnel to reach them because in most cases, the medical personnel working in those primary health care centers actually live in the same neighborhood. This has historically been the case in Sudan. So this idea is now getting a lot of attention so that we can create these as trauma centers to be equipped with maybe simple operating rooms that patients and injured people can easily get to. So that would be our plan B if the truce didn’t really respond.

On what civilians in Sudan are saying about the fighting

This is a war that only the innocent and the people of Sudan are affected by. Everyone is calling for an immediate ceasefire. They all call for immediate attention to the medical part of this. As they can see for themselves, there is a human rights crisis happening every day in Sudan, unfortunately.

