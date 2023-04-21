Celebrate the coronation outdoors at Warwickshire County Council Country Parks Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s Country Parks are set to be the perfect destination to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

With free parking and a range of activities planned in country parks and greenways across the county, there’s something for everyone to get involved in over the weekend of celebrations.

Throughout the Bank Holiday weekend at Kingsbury Water Park and Ryton Pools Country Park, families will be able to enjoy royal-themed trails that children can look for clues on, with those who complete the trail entered into a draw to won a toy swan. The remaining country parks and greenways will host self-guided coronation trails where children can search for pebbles with royal-themed designs.

The King’s representative in Warwickshire, Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, will mark the occasion by unveiling the trees that have been planted for the coronation in each of Warwickshire’s Country Parks. These trees will provide a legacy of celebration for generations to come.

On Sunday, May 7, within the framework of The Big Lunch, when the nation is encouraged to come together with their families, neighbors and friends to share friendship, food and fun, Kingsbury Water Park will offer circus-style entertainment for people of all ages, including face painting, workshops of circus skills and magicians. There will also be a market where stallholders will sell locally produced goods and handicrafts. Alongside the market will be a variety of food concession stands selling burgers, ice cream and more, in addition to the on-site cafe offering food and refreshments. Echills Wood Grand Railway will operate as normal with miniature trains, with tickets costing £1.50 each.

Similarly on Sunday, Ryton Pools Country Park will offer a selection of activities to enjoy, including a brass band and face painting, in addition to the on-site cafe being open and serving a BBQ.

On Monday 8 May, Ryton Pools and Kingsbury Water Park are offering an opportunity for visitors to get involved in voluntary conservation work as part of Great help. The national campaign aims to get more people to volunteer who may not have considered or been able to in the past. The initiative also highlights how important volunteering – whether for an hour, a day or on a regular basis – can be to benefit both the communities and the people who take part.

At Ryton Pools visitors can engage in a ‘BioBlitz’, working together to find and identify as many species as possible. Bug collection pots will be provided and rangers will be on hand to help identify finds, provide information about the critters and help record survey results.

At Kingsbury Water Park, there will be opportunities to meet regular country park volunteers to find out what they do and how to get involved in outdoor volunteering. Visitors are invited to put on some old clothes and get their hands dirty, led by volunteers and regular rangers to carry out hands-on conservation and maintenance work on the day.

Although completely free to attend, both volunteer events require booking, which can be done via Warwickshire Country Parks events page. There is no need to book for other activities or events, but with the Country Park expected to be busy, early arrival is advised.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire Country Parks is proud to host a range of events to mark the coronation of King Charles as we come together to celebrate a momentous occasion in the nation’s history From family-friendly activities to conservation volunteer work, our parks provide the perfect setting for communities to come together and commemorate this historic event.”

“Our country parks and greenways cover some of Warwickshire’s most beautiful and diverse natural scenery, providing the perfect backdrop to celebrate the start of the reign of King Charles III, who shares our passion for nature conservation. “

For more information on events happening in Warwickshire Country Parks over the weekend, visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information about events happening across Warwickshire over the coronation weekend, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation