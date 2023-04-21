The extensive archives of the City of Calgary are now accessible through the new online portal

The new Archives Search Portal allows people to search the City of Calgary’s extensive collection from anywhere they have an Internet connection.

The archives date back to the 1870s and are available to all Calgarians.

Kristine Lehew, an archivist with the city, says the most sought-after items have been fully digitized.

“These are commonly used things that people ask us all the time, but the rest will take you to a description that will tell you what’s in the file, who made it, the context, the content of what it’s going to be. you are. watching,” she said.

Lehew says this will allow people to decide if they want to request more information from the archives department and prepare it for personal viewing.

“You’ll say, ‘I really want to look at that file,’ and you’ll go down to the archives and look at the file yourself, in person,” she said.

“That’s kind of fun. You can explore and find out for yourself.”

Susanne Clark, the archives coordinator, says the city has records that fill more than 20,000 cubic feet of bankers stored in two locations.

If all those boxes were placed end to end, they would stretch nearly six kilometers.

“The earliest records we have date back to the 1870s, but they mostly tend to start in the 1880s,” she said.

“We preserve Calgary’s memory and so it’s important for us to understand our past and why we did things in our past so that we can learn from it and preserve it for future generations so that to know how we became who we are today. “

Clark says some of her favorite archived materials are letters from citizens to mayors or councilors dating back a century.

“It’s interesting to see throughout history how many things have changed, but some things haven’t,” Clark said.

“The things we care about now that we’re really passionate about are things that people were passionate about generations ago. Potholes, roads, snow removal, those things have always been what people care about.”

Josh Traptow runs Heritage Calgary, where he and his team regularly go into the city’s archives to learn the history of Calgary’s old buildings.

“It’s a big part of our job. Our researchers that we contract to do inventory research will always contact the city archives,” he said.

While he and his team are familiar with the archiving process, he is excited about the new portal, which will allow him to access data from his office.

“The fact that a lot of it (now) has been digitized and will be digitized at some point in the future, it’s going to make that information much more accessible not just to our researchers, but to all Calgarians,” he said.

Clark is excited to share more of the information held in the archives with Calgarians.

“Historically, not many people have been familiar with what we have and would go out of their way to come see us,” she said.

“But we hope that with the launch of the portal, we’ll see a wider spectrum of Calgarians come to use our facilities.”

Learn more about the Archives Search Portal at https://www.calgary.ca/content/www/en/home/info-requests/archives.html.