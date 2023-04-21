International
The extensive archives of the City of Calgary are now accessible through the new online portal
The new Archives Search Portal allows people to search the City of Calgary’s extensive collection from anywhere they have an Internet connection.
The archives date back to the 1870s and are available to all Calgarians.
Kristine Lehew, an archivist with the city, says the most sought-after items have been fully digitized.
“These are commonly used things that people ask us all the time, but the rest will take you to a description that will tell you what’s in the file, who made it, the context, the content of what it’s going to be. you are. watching,” she said.
Lehew says this will allow people to decide if they want to request more information from the archives department and prepare it for personal viewing.
“You’ll say, ‘I really want to look at that file,’ and you’ll go down to the archives and look at the file yourself, in person,” she said.
“That’s kind of fun. You can explore and find out for yourself.”
Susanne Clark, the archives coordinator, says the city has records that fill more than 20,000 cubic feet of bankers stored in two locations.
If all those boxes were placed end to end, they would stretch nearly six kilometers.
“The earliest records we have date back to the 1870s, but they mostly tend to start in the 1880s,” she said.
“We preserve Calgary’s memory and so it’s important for us to understand our past and why we did things in our past so that we can learn from it and preserve it for future generations so that to know how we became who we are today. “
Clark says some of her favorite archived materials are letters from citizens to mayors or councilors dating back a century.
“It’s interesting to see throughout history how many things have changed, but some things haven’t,” Clark said.
“The things we care about now that we’re really passionate about are things that people were passionate about generations ago. Potholes, roads, snow removal, those things have always been what people care about.”
Josh Traptow runs Heritage Calgary, where he and his team regularly go into the city’s archives to learn the history of Calgary’s old buildings.
“It’s a big part of our job. Our researchers that we contract to do inventory research will always contact the city archives,” he said.
While he and his team are familiar with the archiving process, he is excited about the new portal, which will allow him to access data from his office.
“The fact that a lot of it (now) has been digitized and will be digitized at some point in the future, it’s going to make that information much more accessible not just to our researchers, but to all Calgarians,” he said.
Clark is excited to share more of the information held in the archives with Calgarians.
“Historically, not many people have been familiar with what we have and would go out of their way to come see us,” she said.
“But we hope that with the launch of the portal, we’ll see a wider spectrum of Calgarians come to use our facilities.”
Learn more about the Archives Search Portal at https://www.calgary.ca/content/www/en/home/info-requests/archives.html.
|
Sources
2/ https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/city-of-calgary-s-extensive-archives-now-accessible-through-new-online-portal-1.6364316
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The extensive archives of the City of Calgary are now accessible through the new online portal
- SpaceX Starship explodes on first launch attempt
- Why does my hair turn gray? New study says ‘stuck’ stem cells may be to blameExBulletin
- Trump has killed the electoral wing of GOP values. He will not return in 2024.
- Denise Richards confirms her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Entertainment
- Tennis club Cromer is building four new courts for the summer
- Get the scoop on the Nashville Fashion Week party
- Twitter Blue Checkmark: Confusion and Confusion After Validation Change
- Celebrate the coronation outdoors at Warwickshire County Council Country Parks Warwickshire
- How deep brain stimulation is helping people with severe depression
- No talks with Imran Khan, SC must clarify position: Fazl
- Opinion: China’s economy may not be heading for an upswing or a downturn