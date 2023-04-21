3 Questions: MIT’s new degree and its role in fighting climate change | MIT news

Launched this month, new MIT Bachelor of Science in climate system science and engineering offered jointly by the Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) and Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) departments. As part of MIT’s commitment to helping the global response to climate change, the new degree program is designed to train the next generation of leaders by providing a fundamental understanding of the Earth system and engineering principles, as well as an understanding of behavioral human and institutional. as it relates to the climate challenge. Jadbabaie and Van der Hilst discuss the new multidisciplinary 1-12 course and why it is needed now at MIT.

Question:What was the idea behind launching this new specialty at MIT?

Jadbabaie: Climate change is a very important issue that we need to address and time is of the essence. MIT is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in this effort. We not only have the ability to advance the science of climate change and deepen our understanding of the climate system, but also to develop innovative engineering solutions for sustainability that can help us meet the climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement. It is important that our educational approach also includes other aspects of this cross-cutting issue, ranging from climate justice, politics, to economics, and MIT is the perfect place to make this happen. With the focus of Course 1 on sustainability at scales, from the nano to the global scale, and with Course 12 studying Earth system science in general, it was a natural fit for CEE and EAPS to tackle this challenge together. I believe we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to make meaningful progress. There has never been a more important time for us to advance students’ understanding of climate science and engineering, as well as their understanding of the societal implications of climate risk.

van der Hilst: Climate change is a global issue and the solutions we urgently need to build a net zero future must consider how everything is connected. Earth’s climate is a complex network of cause and effect between the oceans, atmosphere, ecosystems, and processes that shape the planet’s surface and environmental systems. To truly understand climate risks, we need to understand the underlying science that governs these interconnected systems and consider the ways in which human activity affects their behavior. The kinds of large-scale engineering projects we need to ensure a sustainable future must take into account the Earth system itself. A systematic approach to modeling is essential if we are to succeed in inventing, designing and implementing solutions that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build climate resilience and mitigate the inevitable climate-related natural disasters we face. That is why our two departments are collaborating on a degree program that equips students with the basic knowledge of climate science together with the fundamental principles of engineering in order to well catalyze the need for innovation to meet the world’s 2050 goals.

Question: How is MIT uniquely positioned to lead undergraduate education in climate system science and engineering?

Jadbabaie: It’s a great example of how MIT is taking a leadership role and a multidisciplinary approach to tackling climate change by combining engineering and climate system science into one undergraduate major. The program leverages MIT’s academic strengths, focusing on teaching hard analytical and computational skills, while also offering a curriculum that includes courses in a wide range of topics, from climate economics and policy to ethics, climate justice and even climate literature, to help students develop an understanding of the political and social issues that are related to climate change. Given the strong links between courses 1 and 12, we want students on the program to be full members of both departments, as well as the School of Engineering and the School of Science. And, since MIT has no shortage of opportunities for undergraduate research and entrepreneurship in fact, we especially encourage students to participate in active departmental research. The knowledge and skills our students acquire will enable them to serve the nation and the world in a meaningful way as they address complex environmental problems on a global scale. Students at MIT are among the most passionate and driven people out there. I am very excited to see what kind of innovations and solutions will come out of this program in the years to come. I think this university major is a fantastic step in the right direction.

Question: What key opportunities will they provide students to address climate change?

Van der Hilst: Both industry and government are actively seeking new talent to respond to the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change and our need to build a sustainable future. What’s exciting is that many of the best jobs in this field require leaders who can combine the analytical skills of a scientist with the problem-solving mindset of an engineer. That’s exactly what this new degree program at MIT aims to prepare students for in an expanded array of careers in fields such as renewable energy, civil infrastructure, risk analysis, corporate sustainability, environmental advocacy, and policymaking. But it’s not just about career opportunities. It’s also about making a real difference and protecting our future. It is not too late to prevent far more damaging changes in the Earth’s climate. Indeed, whether in government, industry, or academia, MIT students are future leaders as such, it is extremely important that all MIT students understand the fundamentals of climate system science and engineering along with mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. The new Course 1-12 scale was designed to create students passionate about protecting our planet into the next generation of leaders who can accelerate high-impact, science-based solutions to aid the global response, with an eye towards addressing some of the inequitable social impacts inherent in the climate crisis.