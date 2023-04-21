NATO chief visits Kiev: Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine’s “right place” is in the alliance

International
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Ukraine’s future lies with NATO, in his strongest comments reaffirming ties with Kiev since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
In his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the invasion, Stoltenberg said he discussed a multi-year support initiative with President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that it would help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrine to NATO-standards. s.
This would ensure full interoperability with the alliance, Stoltenberg noted.
Although Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and NATO has insisted it is not a party to the conflict, the bloc has played a critical role in supporting Kiev, donating billions in military aid and other support.
The NATO chief said that since last February, the alliance’s allies have provided more than 150 billion euros ($165 billion) in support, including 65 billion euros in military aid.
Allies are now providing more aircraft, tanks and armored vehicles, Stoltenberg said. NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.
Part of Russia’s premise for its invasion of Ukraine was to avoid NATO expansion near its borders.
Finland’s admission to the alliance earlier this month marked a major shift in the security landscape in northeastern Europe, more than doubling NATO’s border with Russia.
Finnish public support for accession fell after the invasion of Ukraine and also reignited calls from Kiev to join.
Speaking at a joint conference in Kiev, Zelensky said he appreciated the support from the alliance, but pressed Stoltenberg on when Ukraine will be invited to join NATO.
We need something more than the kind of relationship we have now, Zelensky said on Thursday. We will be in their alliance, we believe that this is a guarantee of Ukraine’s security and a concrete guarantee.
But while we wait for membership and we are not members, we want to have very specific security guarantees approved in Vilnius, if there is an opportunity to do that, then we will be ready on our side.
NATO has an open door policy, meaning that any country can be invited to join if it expresses an interest, as long as it is able and willing to uphold the principles of the alliance’s founding treaty.
However, under membership rules, any member state can veto a country from joining if it believes the country does not meet the standards required to join the alliance. These standards include the ability to demonstrate a functioning democratic political system based on a market economy and fair treatment of minority populations, according to NATO’s website, along with other things that are more difficult to was demonstrated during the war.
Ukraine’s membership would also raise questions about the most important aspect of NATO: the alliance’s security guarantee. According to Article 5 of its treaty, NATO members accept the premise that an attack on one is an attack on all. The attacked nation can invoke Article 5, in theory forcing the rest of the alliance to come to its aid. As Ukraine is currently at war, this would likely mean an almost certain immediate invocation of Article 5, putting NATO at war with Russia.
No one in the alliance wants this to happen, some because they fear what an escalation would mean in terms of starting an effective world war, others because they still have certain ties to Russia.
In December, nine Central and Eastern European countries from the alliance signaled their support for Ukraine’s membership, while other members have so far not backed Kiev’s bid.
Stoltenberg said the topic of Ukraine’s NATO membership and security guarantees would be on the agenda at July’s NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, but he did not confirm the country’s acceptance.
Ukraine’s future is in NATO. All allies agree on this, Stoltenberg said, adding that the main focus of the alliance now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails.
NATO’s expansion into northern Europe has dealt a major blow to President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign, with the Kremlin reiterating on Thursday that preventing Kiev from joining NATO is one of its main goals.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Ukraine’s membership would pose a serious and significant risk to our country, to our country’s security.
Earlier this month, the Kremlin said it would increase forces near Finland after the Nordic nation joins the alliance, warning it would not bring more stability to Europe.
Before Finland joined, Russia shared about 1,215 kilometers (755 miles) of land border with five NATO members. But the expansion added about 1,300 kilometers (830 miles) to the alliance’s border with Russia.
|
