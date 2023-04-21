International
Landowner sentenced for destruction of River Lugg, Herefordshire
- Natural England and the Environment Agency welcome John Price’s conviction for destroying 1.5km of the protected River Lugg in 2020
- Otter, kingfisher, trout and salmon habitats were among those destroyed
- The damage is the worst case of riverbank destruction seen by the organizations and could take decades to fully restore.
- This is the first prosecution under the Agriculture Water Rules
Natural England and the Environment Agency have today welcomed the seriousness with which the Court has dealt with the serious and long-term damage to the River Lugg, which destroyed habitats and wildlife on a stretch of one of the country’s most pristine rivers.
John Price appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of 600,000 and was disqualified from being a director of a limited company for three years. Additionally, a restoration order under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 was imposed requiring Mr. Price to carry out a series of actions to restore the river.
The penalty is the result of legal action launched last year by Natural England and the Environment Agency following an in-depth joint investigation into the environmental damage caused by the work in 2020 and 2021.
The Lugg River before destruction by the landowner
Mr Price used heavy machinery including bulldozers and excavators to excavate and re-profile a 1.5km stretch of the River Lugg in Kingsland, Herefordshire, destroying the river bed and banks. The objectionable works were in breach of several regulations, including the Reduction and Prevention of Diffuse Agricultural Pollution (England) Regulations 2018, also known as the Agriculture Water Regulations; and operations prohibited in the notification of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which continued despite Mr. Price was issued with a Stop Notice.
Due to its exceptionally high diversity of wildlife, the River Lugg is a designated SSSI, with 121 river plant species living in the river and providing habitat for invertebrates, fish and birds. Damage to the river and banks removed the habitats of hundreds of these species, including otters, kingfishers and salmon, as well as destroying trees, aquatic plants and invertebrates. It is anticipated that it will take decades to restore mature trees to provide stability, cover and shade to restore the river’s diversity. Native fish, plants, crayfish and birds may take years to make a gradual return to previous populations.
In the sentence of Mr. Price, the judge noted that neither the Environment Agency nor Natural England did anything to encourage these offences.
Speaking after the decision, Emma Johnson, Area Manager for Natural England said:
The destruction of this section of the Lugg River was devastating to the abundance and range of species that thrived in this river. The River Lugg is one of the UK’s most iconic rivers and to see this careless destruction was devastating. That is why we have used our powers as regulators to see that justice is done and to act as a stark warning to others that we will take the strongest action against those who do not respect the laws protecting the environment and animals the wild that we all love. We want to ensure that Mr. Price now take the necessary actions, which will hopefully in time restore this much-loved part of the river to its former state.
Martin Quine, Environment Agency Site Manager for Herefordshire added:
We welcome the outcome of this prosecution of the unpopular works on the River Lugg.
The Environment Agency is working hard to restore the health of our rivers. It is a complex task that can only be achieved in partnership with landowners. We offer advice and guidance, but will impose sanctions or prosecute where appropriate to protect the environment and ensure that those who break regulations are held accountable. The vast majority of land owners and users cooperate fully with this process.
While the reasoning of Mr. Price’s work was to help prevent flooding on local properties, his actions did not have any flood prevention benefits. Destruction of river banks is not proper flood management. Importantly, the judge accepted that the works significantly weakened flood prevention measures rather than improving them. We urge landowners never to take extreme measures like this and instead always work closely with the Environment Agency around river management to agree the best solutions for both landowners and the environment .
As a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Lugg is afforded the highest level of environmental protection. Works in the SSSI or any water course should be done in such a way as to protect the environment and have no impact on flooding. Such works can only be undertaken after obtaining permits from the Environment Agency.
