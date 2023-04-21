The largest international student design competition goes global with 21 design associations on board





News from

Taiwan International Student Design Competition







TAIPEI, TAIWAN | April 21, 2023 9:00 AM ET TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media Release – April 21, 2023 – Established in 2008, the Taiwan International Student Design Competition (TISDC) has currently entered 16th year, it continues to be recognized by the global design industry as an exclusive student competition that is not only world renowned but also highly credible. The competition serves as a paradigm for design education sponsored and promoted by Taiwan’s Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. This year’s theme, Compassion, is closely linked to the SDGs: the Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the UN. It is hoped that students around the world can observe and use people and things in need in everyday life, and apply design thinking that embodies empathy and compassion to make this world a better place. Call for Entry Information for TISDC 2023 Since 2015, iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural and Educational Foundation have sponsored TISDC and helped the competition to create the special award authorized by international design associations. TISDC has established a strong partnership with 21 international design associations, located in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania, all of which are world-renowned and of great scale. International design associations that approved the special award are: Cumulus Association, International Design Council, World Design Organization, Bureau of European Design Associations, Pan-African Institute of Design, International Biennial of Posters in Mexico, and so on. The judging panel delegated by the international design associations will select the works that meet each association’s evaluation criteria from among the shortlisted entries in the Product Design, Visual Design and Digital Animation categories. Through this collaborative mechanism, an international design platform has been built to provide a stage for students worldwide to showcase their design ideas. Brand Specified Special Award: This year the award sponsored by the TPCA Environment Foundation will include the Environmental Sustainability Award with 3 winners and the Special Region Award with 6 winners. The winners of the Environmental Sustainability Award will be selected from the selected entries in Product Design, Visual Design and Digital Animation that best reflect the concept of “Circular Economy Development”. As for the Special Region Award, the judging panel will give priority to the selection of entries from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and India. The final selection process will be tailored according to the shortlisted entries received annually. Collaborators: This year TISDC has also extended a special invitation to Chiayi City Government, Chiayi City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kinmen County Cultural Affairs Bureau and European Cultural Exchange Foundation. In addition, the Chiayi City Government offers the “Chiayi City Special Award” with 1 winner. The jury panel will select the winner from the applications in the Visual Design category that can best meet the criteria of the Chiayi City Government. The competition has three categories: Product Design, Visual Design and Digital Animation The Grand Prize (1 winner) will be chosen from the finalists of three categories: NT$400,000, a trophy and a certificate. Gold Award (1 winner from each category): NT$250,000, a trophy and a certificate Silver Award (1 winner from each category): NT$150,000, a trophy and a certificate Bronze Award (3 winners from each category): NT$60,000, a trophy and a certificate Honorable Mention (several from each category): NT$10,000 and a certificate International Design Association Special Award (21 winners) (Sponsored by iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural and Educational Foundation) Each special award from the 21 design associations comes with a prize of 30,000 NT, a trophy and a certificate approved by the relevant design association. Special Specified Brand Award (Sponsored by the TCPA Environmental Foundation): Special Environmental Award (3 winners) NT$100,000, a trophy and a certificate. Special Region Award (6 winners) NT$30,000 and a certificate. Chiayi City Special Award (1 winner) (Provided by Chiayi City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau): 100,000 NT, a trophy and a certificate. The Taiwan International Student Design Competition 2023 is about to launch its call for entries. Online registration will be done soon on May 15thth2023 (Monday) and the deadline for submission is July 15th2023 (Saturday) at 23:59 Taipei time (GMT +8:00). For more details, please visit: https://www.tisdc.org/en Contact details Taiwan International Student Design Competition Executive [email protected]



