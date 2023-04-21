Why does the Sudan conflict matter to the rest of the world?

The war in Sudan between forces loyal to two senior generals has put that nation at risk of collapse and could have ramifications far beyond its borders.

Both sides have tens of thousands of fighters, foreign backers, mineral wealth and other resources that could insulate them from sanctions. It’s a recipe for the kind of protracted conflict that has ravaged other countries in the Middle East and Africa, from Lebanon and Syria to Libya and Ethiopia.

The fighting, which began as Sudan tried to transition to democracy, has already killed hundreds of people and left millions stranded in urban areas, sheltered from gunfire, explosions and looting.

A look at what is happening and the impact it may have outside of Sudan.

WHO IS FIGHTING?

General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the armed forces, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces that grew out of Darfur’s notorious Janjaweed militias, are each seeking to take control of Sudan. . It comes two years after they jointly staged a military coup and disrupted a transition to democracy that had begun after protesters in 2019 helped topple longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. In recent months, negotiations were underway for a return to the democratic transition.

The winner of the latest fighting is likely to be Sudan’s next president, with the loser facing exile, arrest or death. A long civil war or the partition of the Arab and African country into rival fiefdoms is also possible.

Alex De Waal, a Sudan expert at Tufts University, wrote in a memo to colleagues this week that the conflict should be seen as the first round of a civil war.

If not ended soon, the conflict will become a multi-level game with regional and international actors pursuing their interests, using money, arms supplies and possibly their troops or proxies, he wrote.

WHAT WILL THE WAR MEAN FOR SUDAN’S NEIGHBORS?

Sudan is the third largest country in Africa by area and lies on the Nile River. It easily shares its waters with regional heavyweights Egypt and Ethiopia. Egypt relies on the Nile to support its population of over 100 million, and Ethiopia is working on a massive dam upstream which has alarmed both Cairo and Khartoum.

Egypt has close ties to the Sudanese military, which it sees as allies against Ethiopia. Cairo has contacted both sides in Sudan to press for a ceasefire, but is unlikely to stand if the army faces defeat.

Sudan borders five other countries: Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, Eritrea and South Sudan, which seceded in 2011 and took 75% of Khartoum’s oil resources with them. Almost all are mired in their own internal conflicts, with various rebel groups operating along porous borders.

What happens in Sudan will not stay in Sudan, said Alan Boswell of the International Crisis Group. Chad and South Sudan appear most immediately at risk of potential spread. But the longer (the fighting) drags on, the more likely we are to see major outside interventions.

WHICH FOREIGN POWERS ARE INTERESTED IN THE SUDAN?

Arab Gulf countries have eyed the Horn of Africa in recent years as they seek to project power across the region.

The United Arab Emirates, a rising military power that has been expanding its presence across the Middle East and East Africa, has close ties to the Rapid Support Force, which has sent thousands of fighters to help the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in their fight against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Russia has long had plans to build a naval base capable of hosting up to 300 troops and four ships at Port Sudan, on an important Red Sea trade route for energy shipments to Europe.

The Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group with close ties to the Kremlin, has made inroads across Africa in recent years and has been operating in Sudan since 2017. the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions in two gold mining firms linked to Wagner in Sudan accused of smuggling.

WHAT ROLE DO WESTERN COUNTRIES PLAY?

Sudan became an international pariah when it hosted Osama bin Laden and other militants in the 1990s, when al-Bashir had installed a hardline Islamist government.

Its isolation was deepened by the conflict in the western Darfur region in the 2000s, when Sudanese forces and the Janjaweed were accused of committing atrocities while suppressing a local rebellion. The International Criminal Court eventually charged al-Bashir with genocide.

The US removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after the government in Khartoum agreed to establish ties with Israel in 2020.

But billions of dollars in loans and aid were put on hold after the 2021 military coup. This, along with the war in Ukraine and global inflation, sent the economy into freefall. .

CAN FOREIGN POWERS DO SOMETHING TO STOP THE WAR?

Sudan’s economic difficulties appear to provide an opening for Western countries to use economic sanctions to pressure both sides to back down.

But in Sudan, as in other resource-rich African countries, armed groups have long enriched themselves through the dark trade in rare minerals and other natural resources.

Dagalo, once a camel herder from Darfur, has large cattle ranches and gold mining operations . He is also believed to have been well paid by Gulf countries for the RSF’s service in Yemen fighting Iran-linked rebels.

The military controls much of the economy and can also rely on businessmen in Khartoum and along the banks of the Nile, who grew rich during al-Bashir’s long rule and who see the RSF as raw fighters from the interior. .

Control over political funds will be no less decisive than the battlefield, De Waal said. (The army) will want to take control of the gold mines and smuggling routes. The RSF will want to cut off major transport arteries, including the road from Port Sudan to Khartoum.

Meanwhile, the large number of potential mediators, including the US, the UN, the European Union, Egypt, the Gulf states, the African Union and the eight-nation East African bloc known as IGAD, could make any effort for peace more complicated than war. himself.

External intermediaries risk becoming unpoliced ​​traffic jams, De Waal said.

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, and Joseph Krauss in Ottawa, Ontario, contributed.