2022 was one of the warmest on record for the Maritimes and the planet, the global report says





The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published its State of the Climate report on Friday, which confirms that 2022 was the fifth or sixth warmest year in the world. The WMO report also stated that the years 2015 to 2022 were the eight warmest years on record going back to 1850. It blames excessive levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases for “planetary-scale changes on Earth, in oceans and in the atmosphere”. Here in the Maritimes, the trend is similar. Last year was one of the warmest years on record in the Maritimes, marking the third year in a row that temperatures in the region ranked in either the top five or top 10. With records going back to the late 1800s here in the Maritimes, the list of 10 warmest years is now almost exclusively filled with years since 1999, but another sign of our changing climate globally and regionally. It was the summer and fall seasons of 2022 that stood out here in the Maritimes, especially the months of August, October, November and December, which all ended up being some of the warmest on record. Most of the Maritimes saw their 5th or 6th warmest year on record in 2022. Yarmouth saw its 2nd warmest, behind only 2021. Dates in parentheses after community names are when temperatures began to be reported . (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Many of the warmest years on record have occurred since 1999. (CBC/Ryan Snoddon) Sea surface temperatures in the region on September 1, 2022, with temperatures above the long-term average shown in yellow, orange, red, brown and pink. Below average temperatures are blue and green. (WeatherBell Analytics) The warmer summer and fall also helped boost regional ocean temperatures to some of the warmest on record, both at the surface and deep below. Globally, the WMO reported that ocean heat reached a new observed record in 2022 and that, despite ongoing La Nia conditions, 58 percent of the ocean surface experienced at least one marine heat wave during 2022.

