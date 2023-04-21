Cybersecurity news you need to know this month





This monthly roundup brings you the top cybersecurity stories from the past month.

Top cyber security news: International police bust internet dark market in Operation Cookie Monster; Microsoft introduces AI-powered cybersecurity assistant; US and Europe launch cyber dialogue. 1. ‘Operation Cookie Monster’: International police crackdown on internet dark market

International law enforcement agencies have captured a large space dark web market popular with cybercriminals in a multinational hit called “Operation Cookie Monster.” A banner has now been posted on Genesis Market’s website saying that domains belonging to the organization have been seized by the FBI. The logos of other European, Canadian and Australian police organizations are also placed across the site, along with that of cyber security firm Qintel. Banner posted on the Genesis Markets website. Image: Europol “We believe Genesis is one of the most important access markets anywhere in the world,” said Rob Jones, Director General of Threat Leadership at Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The NCA estimates that Genesis had around 80 million credentials and digital fingerprints stolen from more than 2 million people. Taking down Genesis Market is an important step in the fight against cybercrime, but it’s only one battle in a larger war, said Gretchen Bueermann, a Research and Analysis Specialist at the World Economic Forum’s Center for Cyber ​​Security. Europol reported that Dutch police have created a portal that allows people to check if their information has been compromised. Read more about the importance of Operation Cookie Monster on our blog. 2. Microsoft releases AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

Microsoft has launched a tool to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches, threat signals and better analyze datausing OpenAI’s latest generative artificial intelligence model GPT-4. The tool, called Security Copilot, is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks such as summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with colleagues in a spreadsheet. The assistant will use Microsoft’s specific security model, which the company describes as “a growing set of specific security capabilities” that feeds into more than 65 trillion signals every day. The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft about integrating AI into its most popular offerings. The World Economic Forum’s Center for Cybersecurity leads global action to address systemic cybersecurity challenges and improve digital trust. It is an independent and impartial platform that fosters collaboration on cyber security in the public and private sectors. Salesforce, Fortinet and the Global Cyber ​​Alliance, in partnership with the Forum, are offering free and globally accessible training for a new generation of cyber security experts.

The forum, in collaboration with Oxford University’s Martin School, Palo Alto Networks, Mastercard, KPMG, Europol, the European Network and Information Security Agency and the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, is identifying future global risks from the next generation . technology.

The forum has improved cyber resilience in aviation while working with Deloitte and more than 50 other companies and international organizations.

The forum is developing a unique exchange platform for cyber security leaders across the electricity industry to collaborate

The Connected World Council agreed on IoT security requirements for consumer-facing devices to protect them from cyber threats, calling on the world’s largest manufacturers and retailers to take action for better IoT security .

The Forum is also a signatory to the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace, which aims to ensure global digital peace and security. Contact us for more information on how to get involved. 3. News in brief: Top cyber security stories this month

The United States and Europe have launched a cyber dialogue about it strengthen cooperation ahead of the Cyber ​​Solidarity Act proposed by the European Commission. Writing in a LinkedIn post, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said he and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are working to establish close and reliable cooperation on a crucial topic. He added: In the same way that the United States adopted a new strategy a month ago that uses the European regulatory approach, it is our responsibility to better organize our operational cooperation. Italian aerospace and defense group Leonardo and German technology company Siemens have signed a memorandum of understanding for provide cyber security solutions for infrastructure in the energy, oil and gas and industrial sectors. “The main area of ​​intervention will be about resilience to accidents and cyber attacks on automation and connectivity systems that monitor and supervise critical infrastructure assets, equipment and processes,” the firms said. They will aim to provide “complete protection” against threats to infrastructure that could have a serious impact on “essential” public services. The US cyber security watchdog has there is no confidence that the mobile network used by first responders and the military is secure against digital intrusion, according to a letter sent by Senator Ron Wyden, who is a member of the US Intelligence Committee. The letter raised concerns about the FirstNet mobile network for the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). FirstNet was created in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks and is used by public safety officials such as emergency workers, firefighters and law enforcement. New Zealand’s intelligence agencies are increasingly concerned about both foreign interference and malicious cyber activity before elections in October, according to the country’s intelligence chiefs. It’s fair to say that concern about foreign intrusion as well as malicious cyber activity is growing, said Andrew Hampton, Director General of the New Zealand Government’s Communications Security Bureau. This is not only a domestic trend, it is also an international trend. 4. More on cyber security in the Agenda

Software makers are required to build cybersecurity into their products at the design stage to protect critical systems such as those used to manage hospital appointments. New principles for software that is secure by design and by default have been published by CISA, the FBI and the NSA in the US and by cyber security agencies in six partner countries. Quantum computing presents transformative opportunities as well as cybersecurity risks. Mitigating the risks will require organizations to implement secure quantum cryptography over several years, although there are steps that can be taken now. Institute for Quantum Computing Co-Founder Professor Michele Mosca and Vikram Sharma, Founder and CEO of QuintessenceLabs explain the three approaches most organizations are likely to adopt to enable the quantum transition. Digitization has benefited the manufacturing sector, but the benefits may be offset by the risks, as manufacturing is the sector most targeted by cyberattacks, four cyber experts write. The World Economic Forum is convening a multi-stakeholder community to strengthen cyber resilience across the manufacturing ecosystem.

