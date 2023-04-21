Jacksonville students awarded medals in the Action News Jax International Jewish Knowledge Contest





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three students from Jacksonville have been awarded medals at the International JewQ Competition, which took place in Stamford, CT. >>> JAX LIVE NEWS ACTION STREAM < Fourth grader Samantha Rossi and 5th graders DJ Becker and Luca Rossi were the three winners who proudly represented Jacksonville. They displayed an impressive command of Hebrew knowledge. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks] After several long months of work and preparation in the GROW after-school program at Chabad of St. Johns, they took home one gold and two bronze medals, respectively. Now in its fifth year, the International JewQ Competition is an annual event that showcases and celebrates months of learning presented by Jewish school students. Contestants are tasked with passing several rounds of local level exams. The best performers from each region then compete in the international championship. This year’s event saw 300 students compete in the final competition. After excelling in the regional rounds, Samantha, DJ and Luca progressed to the international level. Giving it their all while competing against other students from around the world, they were finally announced as the recipients of their respective medals. The students’ success is a testament to the high-quality education that the GROW after-school program provides its students. The program focuses on Jewish studies, the Hebrew language and Jewish culture. It has helped students develop a deep understanding of their heritage. Expressing his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the competition, the DJ couldn’t be happier. I am very happy to have won a medal at JewQ, DJ said. It was a great experience and I learned a lot. I want to thank my parents and my teachers at GROW for believing in me and helping me along the way. Ms. Dini Sharfstein, director of the GROW after-school program, praised her students’ achievements. We are extremely proud of Samantha, DJ and Rossi and their outstanding performance at JewQ, said Sharfstein. Their dedication and hard work have paid off, and they are a shining example of what our students can achieve, Sharfstein said. The JewQ program, developed by CKids, Chabads Childrens Network, enrolls 3,500 Jewish school students from 26 countries, offering an engaging curriculum, exciting incentives and culminating in international competition. The program is designed to encourage children to learn about the basics of their Jewish heritage. Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Chairman of CKids, praised the children’s achievements and encouraged them to continue in their positive endeavors. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter] The JewQ program not only teaches our children about our rich heritage, but also empowers them to take ownership of their Jewish identity, creating a generation of young leaders who will continue to inspire and educate others for years to come. , Rabbi Kotlarsky said.

