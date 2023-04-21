International
UC Irvine biologists find that bees are the production masters of the insect world | UCI News
Irvine, California, April 20, 2023 Scientists at the University of California, Irvine have made a remarkable discovery about cellophane bees, their microbiomes are some of the most fermentative known from the insect world. These bees, which are named for their use of cellophane-like materials to line their underground nests, are known for their fascinating behaviors and their important ecological roles as pollinators. Now, researchers have discovered another aspect of their biology that makes them even more intriguing.
According to a study published in Frontiers in Microbiology, cellophane bees create a liquid food for their offspring, held in chambers called brood cells. The microbiome of these brood cells is dominated by lactobacilli bacteria, which are known for their role in the fermentation of foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, and sourdough bread. The researchers found that these bacteria are very active in cellophane bee food supplies, where they likely play an important role as a source of nutrients for developing larvae.
This finding is quite remarkable, said Tobin Hammer, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and lead author. We know that lactobacilli are important for food fermentation, but finding wild bees using them in essentially the same way was really surprising. Most of the 20,000 species of bees get their food from nectar and pollen, but for these cellophane bees, we suspect lactobacilli are really important, too. They have effectively evolved from herbivores to omnivores.
The study also found that cellophane bee food supplies have much higher bacterial biomass compared to other bee species, which is consistent with the unusual fermenting odor emanating from their cells. These uniquely rich cellophane bee microbreweries, dominated by lactobacilli, may have important implications for the health of bees as well as the ecology of the ecosystems in which they live.
It was intriguing to discover that cellophane bees use a strategy called spontaneous fermentation, which is how some fermented foods like sauerkraut are made. Instead of passing down starter cultures from generation to generation, they use wild strains of lactobacilli that are ubiquitous in flowers, Hammer said. It suggests that fermentation-based symbioses like this can evolve without domestication. What makes these bees special is that they have figured out how to create a favorable environment in which lactobacilli can grow really well.
This study highlights the importance of studying insect microbiomes, which are often overlooked in favor of more familiar animals such as birds and mammals, despite playing a major role in ecosystems around the world. By understanding the complex interactions between microbes and their insect hosts, scientists can gain new insights into the biology of these important animals and the ecosystems they inhabit.
This study was a collaboration between researchers at Cornell University, the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, UC Riverside, Colorado State University, and the University of Arizona. The National Science Foundation, the US Department of Agriculture, and the Simons Foundation provided support.
