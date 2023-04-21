The Indonesian Masters will be the final of the International Series





The Indonesian Masters will be played from November 16-19 later this year, once again playing a major role in the final action of the season on the Asian Tour. The long tournament, which will boast a minimum prize money of $1.5 million, will again be the final event of this year’s 10-event International Series and one of the closing events in the Asian Tour season. Importantly, the prestigious event will have the final say on who wins the International Series Order of Merit (OOM) and secures passage to the 2024 LIV Golf League. Asian Tour Chairman and Indonesian Masters Founder Jimmy Masrin said: The Asian Tour and International Series have enjoyed great starts to 2023 and we are excited that the Indonesian Masters will once again help contribute to an exciting climax to the season. . The two work hand in hand, with The International Series being the single most important development in the history of the Asian Tour. Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut triumphed at the Indonesian Masters last year, during a memorable week as the tournament brought down the curtain on both the Asian Tour and International Series seasons. American Sihwan Kim claimed the OOM Asian Tour and Zimbabwean Scott Vincent the OOM International Series both players have competed in the LIV Golf League this season. Rahul Singh, Head of International Series, said: The Indonesian Masters has always been a suitable battleground for global trophy hunters over the last 11 years, and as it was last year, it now has the added bonus of being up for grabs. profitable for one of the most exciting franchises in the world, the LIV Golf League. Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Tour, said: As we continue to break ground in several new countries around the globe, events like the Indonesian Masters form the backbone of the Asian Tour. The global nature of the event and its esteemed heritage, it is clear that the tournament is the right fit for the International Series. A prominent feature on the Asian Tour since its inception in 2011, the Indonesian Masters has always welcomed world-class fields and has a distinguished list of past champions, including England’s Lee Westwood, a three-time champion and winner of the inaugural edition . Other notable champions include Justin Rose, Jazz Janewattananond and Anirban Lahiri. News of the host country and supporting sponsors will be announced in due course. The fourth International Series event of the season was completed last Sunday, with Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent, younger brother of Scott Vincent, claiming the Vietnam International Series after a nail-biting finish.

