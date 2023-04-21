Steps to improve the management of incoming international students | News article

News Article | 04-21-2023 | 16:56

The Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Robbert Dijkgraaf, intends to take a series of concrete steps to improve the management of international students coming to the Netherlands. The Minister plans to centralize the management of internationalization in universities and universities of Applied Sciences. It also requires higher education institutions to ensure that the use of the Dutch language is maintained and expanded. Additional options will be introduced for more targeted use of restricted enrollments for study programs such as for specific tracks within study programs, such as those taught in a foreign language. The new measures will explicitly leave room for differentiation, as for example in the case of strategic sectors that need talented people and for institutions located in border areas. Mr. Dijkgraaf sets out these measures in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The number of students from abroad has increased significantly in recent years. In the last academic year, there were 115,000 international students in the Netherlands, 3.5 times more than in 2005-2006. In universities, 40 percent of new students came from abroad (2015: 28 percent). In some countries, this increase is leading to accommodation problems, a greater workload for staff and reduced access to some educational programmes.

Robbert Dijkgraaf: The Netherlands is not an island. On the contrary, we are one of the most internationally connected countries in the world. It is therefore a good thing that Dutch students can study abroad and that international students can study here in the Netherlands. It is good for the students themselves, but also for our society and the knowledge economy. There are high-growth technology sectors that are desperate for new international talent. But it should also be possible to manage the number of students arriving here, where necessary. If left unchecked, the current numbers will lead to overcrowding of lecture halls, excessive workload for lecturers, lack of accommodation for students and reduced access to study programmes. By using this targeted and long-term approach, I want to prevent the quality of education at our colleges and universities from coming under such great pressure that our international leadership position is undermined. My intention is to strengthen that position. We need a brake as well as an accelerator and above all we need a steering wheel.

Differentiation for strategic growth sectors and regional differences

In his letter, the minister proposes a series of instruments to improve the way of managing the flow of international students. This involves a combination of legislation and agreements with relevant institutions.

The Minister expressly intends to leave room for differentiation when it comes to study programs that educate students to work in strategic growth sectors such as ICT and engineering, as well as those sectors of the labor market that are experiencing shortages.

It also emphasizes that differences within the higher education system must be taken into account when developing these instruments. Different regions of the country have specific needs, for example. Universities and colleges located near the borders with Germany and Belgium will occupy a different position when it comes to internationalization, of course.

Managing the system for the benefit of society as a whole

The package of measures first includes a form of central management. This will make it possible to look at the entire education system consistently and from the perspective of society as a whole. As such, it will be easier to address strategic issues related to internationalization at the system level, such as: what can society and the education system afford? How do we ensure that adverse developments around internationalization are identified in a timely manner? How is the demand for talent changing and evolving? And how does this fit into the Netherlands’ growth strategy?

This new approach will provide universities and colleges with tools they can use to better manage international student flows. The minister wants to make sure there are options for intervention if the system is at risk. The exact details of the new approach will be defined in more detail in the near future.

Limitations on the capacity of study programs

Other steps include limiting the number of students enrolled for certain study programs when maximum capacity has been reached. Currently, such a limit is only possible for an entire study program. The most intended use of this instrument, such as applying it only to a certain track (eg the one taught in a foreign language) will improve access for Dutch-speaking students.

In addition, in the event that a restricted access study program is almost full, the Minister wishes to be able to limit the number of students coming from outside Europe (EEA). This means that Dutch and European students will still be able to access those programs. This emergency capacity limit should help to cope with any large and sudden increase in the number of students from outside Europe.

Promoting Dutch language skills

Mr Dijkgraaf also wants universities and colleges to promote Dutch language skills among all students, including those from other countries. A better command of the Dutch language will improve their chances on the job market and also improve the chance that students from abroad will want (and be able to) stay in the Netherlands after completing their studies .

The minister will elaborate these language measures in a new bill. The principle is that education is provided in Dutch: this remains unchanged. Dutch is and will remain the primary language, with acceptable exceptions to this being better defined. This will make it possible to monitor these exceptions. Given the urgent need for action, the minister will immediately start drafting the new bill and it could come into force in September 2024. The plan would then be to withdraw the Language and Accessibility Bill (WTT), which was postponed last year. The minister will discuss the letter with the House of Representatives before the summer.

Better information about accommodation

Finally, the minister wants to make further administrative arrangements with universities and colleges before next summer’s agreements that could help improve the management of the number of international students coming to the Netherlands. This includes implementing agreements on targeted recruitment: for example, institutions must only actively recruit abroad for programs that focus on (shortfalls in) the regional labor market. An appeal for restraint in recruitment practices was already issued in December. The Minister also wishes that more international students are actively directed towards the Dutch labor market, that institutions adopt Dutch as the main administrative language (with a policy of bilingualism if necessary) and that students are provided with better information on regarding accommodation.