The world just failed its annual health check | tidings

Droughts, flood AND record low ice levels From the top of the world’s mountains to the depths of the ocean, the climate crisis took a heavy toll as it continued to intensify in 2022, new analysis from the World Meteorological Organization shows.

The WMO’s annual State of the Climate report, released on the Friday before Earth Day, is essentially a health check for the world. It analyzes a range of global climate indicators — including global warming pollution levels, sea level rise and ocean heat — to understand how the planet is responding to climate change and its impact on people and nature.

The findings paint a grim picture. “2022 was a year of extremes for the planet — and this continues the trend set in previous years,” Omar Baddour, head of the WMO’s Climate Monitoring and Policy Division, told CNN.

A host of climate records were broken, many of which have been broken, or are expected to be broken again this year:

Oceans reached record high temperatures, with nearly 60% experiencing at least one marine heat wave.

Global sea levels rose at the highest recorded level due to melting glaciers and warming oceans, which expand as they heat up.

of Antarctica the sea ice fell to 1.92 million square kilometers in February 2022, at the time the lowest level on record (the record was break again this year).

The European Alps saw a record year for glacier melt, with Switzerland particularly badly affected, losing 6% of its glacier volume between 2021 and 2022.

Levels of planet-warming pollution, including methane and carbon dioxide, reached record levels in 2021, the latest year for which global data is available.

These broad indicators of climate are an important reflection of the state of the planet, the report noted, but extreme weather events — driven by climate change — are where the immediate effects are most felt.

“As greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations around the world continue to be severely affected by extreme weather and climate events,” UN Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Last year, extreme weather driven by climate change “affected tens of millions, caused food insecurity, spurred mass migration and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage,” he said.

In 2022, China had the most extensive and long-term drought in registration. Droughts also affected East Africawith more than 20 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia facing acute food insecurity since January this year.

Many western and southern US states experienced great importance DROUGHT and Europe heat wave punishment estimated to have led to 15,000 excess deaths.

In Pakistan, the rainfall breaks the record large areas of the country under waterkilling more than 1,700 people, displacing nearly 8 million and causing $30 billion in damage.

The most vulnerable are those who are hit the hardest, Baddour said. “Communities and countries that have contributed least to climate change suffer disproportionately.”

Last year is unlikely to be exceptional, as temperatures continue their upward trajectory. The last eight years were hottest on recorddespite three consecutive years of La Nia climate phenomenonwhich has a global cooling effect.

The average global temperature last year rose to around 1.15 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to the report, as the world continues its march towards exceeding 1.5 degrees of warming for the first time.

As expected arriving later in the El Nio yearwhich brings warmer global temperatures, scientists are deeply concerned that 2023 and 2024 will continue to break climate records.

The hottest year on record, 2016, was the result of a strong El Nio and climate change, Baddour said. “It’s only a matter of time before that record is broken.”

The WMO report follows one ANALYSIS published on Thursday by the European Union’s Climate Change Service, Copernicus, which focused on how climate change affected Europe last year.

He highlighted the continent’s “alarming” climate changes, including the hottest summer ever recordedunprecedented sea heat waves in the Mediterranean Sea and widespread fires.

“The droughts and the level of heat waves that we saw during 2022 were quite extraordinary,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, told CNN.

“This is really a wake-up call that climate change is not a future problem, it’s a present problem. And we need to adapt as soon as possible,” she added.

