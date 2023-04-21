How will the public service workers strike affect Canada’s economy?





Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike on April 19, 2023, in Kingston, Canada. – PSAC … [+] workers are demanding a raise, with disruptions expected in tax, immigration and passport services, their union announced. After months of negotiations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, PSAC said they had not reached an agreement on cost-of-living increases to keep pace with inflation. Nearly a third of Canadian public servants are expected to hit checkout lines in more than 250 countries, according to PSAC. (Photo by Lars Hagberg/AFP) (Photo by LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In cities across Canada, tens of thousands of public sector workers are on strike, protesting on picket lines in front of government buildings. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union representing Canadian federal workers, announced a strike starting early morning on April 19, 2023. More than 155,000 federal workers are on strike, a group that makes up nearly a third of all the nation’s public employees. The protest is the largest strike in Canada in over 30 years. Union members are organizing picket lines in over 250 locations across the country. The PSAC union is offering members CAD $75 a day to join the picket lines and is encouraging members of the public to join the protest. In a statement on April 18, 2023 Chris Aylwardnational president of PSAC, said that workers are fighting for fair wages and good working conditions. The protests are expected to affect numerous government services, including tax registrations and passport renewals. The striking workers include about 120,000 employees from the Treasury Board of Canada and 35,000 individuals who work for the Canada Revenue Agency. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Government of Canada offered a 9% wage increase over three years, but the union demanded a higher increase, citing high levels of inflation and rising cost of living. Importance: Foreign executives keeping an eye on Canadian protests should understand that picket lines are unlikely to have a major impact on Canada’s economy or operating environment. During the 2023 strike, PSAC’s box lines in Canada have been peaceful and orderly. Companies operating near protest sites are unlikely to be affected by vandalism or violence. No arrests have been made at the protest sites. The protests are being organized for the most part near government buildings. Line of pickets locale include the Premier’s office, the Treasury Board office and the Ontario Passport Offices, the Minister of Tourism’s office, the Department of National Defense office and the Parole Office in Edmonton, the Natural Resources Canada Office in Vancouver, the Service Office tax office, Canada Pension Plan Office in Victoria, military bases in Quebec, as well as local offices in Winnipeg, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and other parts of the country. The normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected by the ongoing protests. Access to important government buildings across the country will be cut off by picket lines. If the strike continues, a number of government services may experience disruptions or delays. Emergency services, however, are unlikely to be disrupted by the strike. But a backlog is likely to appear for immigration procedures and passport services, potentially affecting companies with foreign-born workers who need work permits. STRIKE can also cause delays in child benefit payments and elderly benefits, potentially affecting companies with low-income or elderly employees. The strike may also cause delays in processing new applicants seeking veterans benefits. The Government of Canada has asserted that the strike will not affect the normal movement of people and goods in and out of the country. However, the previous federal strike of this magnitude (in 1991) resulted in delays in some international shipments of goods and disruption of international flights and travel. It is unclear how long the PSAC strike may last. of The 1991 strike endured for 13 days before the Canadian legislature drafted legislation to force workers back to their jobs. A smaller strike in 2004 lasted less than a week. Given their recent track record of successful negotiations, the PSAC is likely to secure a pay rise for members.

