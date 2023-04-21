After a full day of discussion during the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reminded participating countries of the importance of their commitments.

“Over the past year, the members of this contact group have provided Ukraine with extraordinary capabilities,” Austin said. “Shortly after Russia invaded, we added Javelins and Stingers. Then we equipped Ukrainian defenders with howitzers… HIMARS … and other artillery. And we continue to rush ground-based air defense capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign skies … and to help Ukraine protect its citizens from Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones.”

Those contributions and efforts, Austin said, have made a big difference on the battlefield for Ukrainian soldiers.

Recently, he said, UDCG members have delivered more than 230 tanks and more than 1,550 armored vehicles to Ukraine, along with equipment and other materials that have allowed the Ukrainians to support more than nine new brigades of armored.

And just last month, the Defense Department announced that it planned to accelerate earlier plans to deploy 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Under the accelerated plans, the U.S. will send M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine from refurbished troops already in the U.S. inventory, and those tanks will be delivered in the fall — which is sooner than originally expected.

“And the M1s that the Ukrainians will use for training will arrive in Germany in the next few weeks,” Austin said.

DOD now plans to make available a diverse fleet of training tanks so that Ukrainian troops can learn about those systems at the same time as refurbishing the tanks they will eventually use on the battlefield. It is expected that there will be training tracks for both Abrams operations and Abrams maintenance.

“This is all great progress,” Austin said. “And I am confident that this equipment – and the training to go with it – will put Ukraine’s forces in a position to continue to succeed on the battlefield.”

During the one-day UDCG meeting, Austin said participating countries heard from US European Command on progress toward building Ukraine’s combat power and from Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on battlefield dynamics and Ukraine’s most pressing needs.

“And we talked about key capabilities that will help Ukraine repel Russian forces, such as heavy equipment and transport vehicles … fuel … and mine rollers,” Austin said. “I would like to thank those here who announced the donations of these important systems, including Germany and the Netherlands.”

And while Austin said Russia continues to attack civilian targets in Ukraine — targets that have no military value — he also said UDCG members have stepped up with new air defense systems and related munitions to help deter those attacks. The Secretary also noted recent efforts in the European Union to commit to speeding up production of much-needed ammunition for Ukraine.

“And more countries are thinking about how they can increase industrial production – not only in the short term, but also in the medium and long term,” he said. “And this is a powerful reminder that we stand with Ukraine’s defenders for the long haul.”

The first meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group took place at the end of April 2022, also in Ramstein. After that meeting, Austin said a decision was made to extend the forum to a monthly meeting so more work could be done.

“The contact group will be a tool for countries of good will to intensify our efforts, coordinate our assistance and focus on winning today’s battle and the battles to come,” Austin said in that time. “Monthly meetings can be in person, virtual or blended. And they will expand the transparency, integration and dialogue we saw today.”

At the conclusion of today’s UDCG meeting, Austin weighed in on Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine — a decision he characterized as a mistake.

“Putin made a series of miscalculations when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago,” Austin said. “He thought that Ukraine would not dare to oppose. But Ukraine is standing strong, with the help of its partners. Putin thought that our unity would be broken. But Russia’s cruel war of choice has only brought us closer. ”

Before chairing the latest UDCG meeting, Austin visited with military and civilian leadership in Sweden, a nation that has applied for membership in niton. During his visit, Austin expressed hopes that Sweden will have achieved membership in the alliance before July’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Sweden’s neighbor Finland became a member of NATO earlier this month. Both countries’ efforts to join the longstanding defense alliance have come as a result of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Austin said.

“Putin’s war is not a result of NATO expansion,” Austin said. “Putin’s chosen war is the cause of NATO expansion. You know, when I first convened this contact group, I saw nations of good will eager to help Ukraine resist the imperial aggression of Russia. I saw a coalition that stood united and determined. I saw countries determined to stand up for an open and secure world of rights and rules. And all of that was as true in Ramstein today as it was a year ago. first.”