



SHANGHAI , April 21, 2023 — Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of comprehensive innovative solutions through an integration of technology, industry and finance, announced today that the Company’s controlled subsidiary, Fintech (Henan) Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd. (“Fintech Henan”), has entered into an agricultural trade management services agreement (the “Agreement”) with Mengzhou Houyuan Biotechnology Limited (“Mengzhou Houyuan”), the largest company in Henan Province that manufactures and sells alcoholic products, such as food grade alcohol, anhydrous ethanol and animal feed. The agreement represents an important initiative of the Company’s supply chain business strategy to strengthen its presence and pursue growth opportunities in the alcohol products market. China has a long history of drinking alcoholic beverages, which has been an important part of Chinese culture for special occasions and people’s daily lives. The country is the world’s largest alcoholic beverage market with an estimated total revenue of 336.4 billion US dollars in the year 2023. of China The alcoholic beverages market is still growing at an expected CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period 2023-2027. The deal was executed as part of Nisun’s supply chain commercial operations. Under the Agreement, Fintech Henan will purchase products from certain suppliers based on orders from Mengzhou Houyuan, with full payment for the products, while Mengzhou Houyuan provides a 20% deposit to Fintech Henan. The products will be delivered to Fintech Henan’s designated warehouse, and upon completion of the order and payment, Fintech Henan will arrange to pick up the products from Mengzhou Houyuan. God. Xiaoyun Huang Nisun’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited to partner with Mengzhou Houyuan. This partnership marks an important milestone in our efforts to expand our business horizons in the alcohol products industry. With the promising market outlook, we we are confident that this collaboration will yield positive results.As we move forward, we will take advantage of our supply chain advantages and actively seek potential partners in the alcohol products market so that we can strengthen further our impact and create greater value for our shareholders.” circle Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven provider of integrated supply chain solutions focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Using its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions for Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset management and the digital transformation of technology and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a connected platform that spans supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-financial linkages, Nisun aims to serve upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain, while also assisting with supply-side reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com/. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains information about Nisun’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to its ability to raise additional funds, its ability to maintain and increase. its business, the variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and improve its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its product portfolio and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, industry competition, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, ability to attract, hire and retain personnel possessing the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its customers, and its ability to protect intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that could affect its future results in Nisun’s registration statement and its other filings with Securities Commission . Nisun undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. contacts Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor relations

Phone: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: [email protected] Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao Tel: +1 (917) 609 0333

Email: [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisun-international-enterprise-development-group-co-ltd-to-strengthen-presence-in-alcohol-products-market-301802596.html SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/NISN/nisun-international-enterprise-development-group-co-ltd-to-s29qf7ub0xxx.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos